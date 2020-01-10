The best true wireless earbuds we listened to at CES

2019 was the year that true wireless earbuds became ubiquitous, so it makes sense there were a lot of new models at CES. Those include new options from Audio-Technica, Jabra, JBL and more. I spent the week listening to new products from the companies that had working units to demo. Some of the more interesting ones, like Klipsch's T10, were on display but there wasn't a functioning model to try. As CES draws to a close, I've compiled my list of the best true wireless earbuds I tried this week so you'll have an idea of what's coming soon and if they're any good.

Jabra Elite Active 75t hands-on More

I've been using a pre-production model of the Elite Active 75t most of the week at CES, and unsurprisingly, these are every bit as good as the regular Elite 75t. You still get the benefits of improved sound, battery life and smaller overall size on the Active model. Plus, there's the addition of the soft-touch grip coating instead of bare plastic on the outside of the buds. What's more, improved water resistance means you don't have to worry about dropping these in water -- so long as its not more than three feet deep and you get them out quickly.

These and other Jabra earbuds and headphones stand to improve even more with new features that are coming to the Sound+ app. MySound will provide a hearing test to tailor your listening accessory to your ears while MyControls will allow you to customize the on-board controls to suit your needs. And the best part about the Elite Active 75t is it costs $200 -- a reasonable price for a feature-rich set of true wireless earbuds.

Price: $200

Availability: February 2020 (pre-orders open now)



Audio-Technica More

Audio-Technica's first true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) made a great first impression. I only got to listen to them for a few minutes, but I could immediately tell the audio is much better than on the ATH-CKS5TW I reviewed last month. The ATH-ANC300TW are more expensive at $249 and have a shorter battery life of 4.5 hours (buds only). That's quite low compared to the competition nowadays, but the ANC and stellar sound might convince you to buy them anyway.

Sure, the rated battery life is disappointing, but the sound profile is where the ATH-ANC300TW really shines. These have an audio tuning that's much closer to what I'd call the "signature" Audio-Technica sound: punchy bass that doesn't overpower, crisp detail and a warm overall tone. The ATH-CKS5TW definitely doesn't have that, even though it does offer insane battery life. Sometimes we get more listening time out of earbuds than companies claim, and if the ATH-ANC300TW can creep up to at least six hours, these would be much easier to recommend.

Story continues