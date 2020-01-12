Six ways to 'win' at CES

With more than 4,000 exhibitors, if you want attention at CES 2020, you've got to work for it. Or at least give the herds of media, analysts and attendees something for paying a visit. This year, it was an unusual mix of approaches that won the crowds and the headlines here in Las Vegas. Whether you're in charge of a multinational tech company, a startup or a research group, here's how to grab all the headlines and hype at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Give out free stuff

Google once again had a giant white booth, with a phalanx of young, enthused Google Assistant .. assistants in bobble hats guiding visitors to its brightly colored slides, smart speakers and the rest. There were also free socks if you ran a brief sprint, and a vending machine that spat out Google-related swag and merchandise, including the aforementioned hats, headphones and more. It was a mix of good stuff (we heard someone got a new smartphone) and, well, junk. Booth employees, when they weren't whooping, also milled around with trays of cookies and donuts -- CES means carbs.

Let the internet do your hype for you

With a passing financial connection to Samsung, not enough information, and some glossy video clips, Neon was one of the hottest stories of CES before the show had even begun. Artificial human avatars that looked and behaved like the real thing, displayed on life-sized screens for booth attendees to interact with. Interactions were minimal, and the technology was very much in its early stages. Critical reception was rough, but people were still talking about it. In a way, it was already too late.



Make a car when you're Sony

