Weber Connect will be a useful tool for grillers of all skill levels

If you haven't been keeping up with the latest in backyard barbecue news, Weber is tackling smart and connected grilling in a big way this year. The company announced its WiFi-enabled SmokeFire pellet grills back in November, which will be available later this month. This week at CES, it debuted the Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub: a standalone device that can equip any grill with Bluetooth and WiFi smarts. Both of those products tap into Weber Connect, a power mobile app that will help grillers and aspiring pitmasters of all skill levels cook without worrying they might ruin dinner.

I've reviewed Traeger's Timberline and Ironwood connected grills that allow you to control and monitor the machine remotely. The connectivity offered via that company's WiFire tech is extremely useful, especially during longer cooks like a brisket or pork shoulder. Trager's app has a massive library of recipes and you can automatically set grill temperature based on the recipe you choose. The software does offer some guidance, but it's not quite on the level of what Weber Connect will provide.

Weber More

Weber Connect runs on JuneOS, the technology that powers the June smart oven. Essentially, the oven uses algorithms and other tech to help you produce perfectly cooked meals, whether that's juicy chicken or a well-cooked steak. The smart oven has a meat probe that monitors internal temperature to ensure things turn out like they should. Weber is bringing this tech to the backyard, equipping SmokeFire grills and the Smart Grilling Hub with the ability to tap into the cooking knowledge of JuneOS.

For at-home grill masters, Weber Connect will provide you with step-by-step guidance on how to prep the grill, prep your meat, when to put it on, when to flip, how long to rest it and more. The system can even give you an estimated completion time based on the type and weight of meat or seafood you tell the app you're cooking. Inside the Weber Connect app, the steps are queued up in order, so you know what's next and how long you have until you need to move to the next step. Both the grills and the Hub will send real-time temperature readings to the app for up to four food probes. And in the case of the Grilling Hub, you can designate one of those for ambient grill temp.

Weber More

Story continues