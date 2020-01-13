8K at CES 2020: The future or a waste of time?

It was hard to escape 8K TVs this year at CES. Sony, Samsung, LG and TCL all showed off new 8K models, with the full intention of actually selling them to consumers. That's a big shift from previous years, when it's always seemed like some far-off technology awaiting industry support. So what's the point of buying an 8K TV in 2020? Our TV nerds, Devindra Hardawar and Richard Lawler, have two very different stances on the matter.

So many 8K TVs, so little 8K content

Devindra Hardawar More

Devindra Hardawar

Senior Editor



Walking through the halls of CES was a baffling experience this year. Every major TV manufacturer seemed to be preparing for an onslaught of 8K content on the horizon. Except we all know that's not happening anytime soon. It was like they were all Linus from Peanuts, preparing for the arrival of the Great Pumpkin. What's the point of pushing these sets so early when they're going to be obscenely expensive, and likely outdated by the time 8K content actually arrives?

This year, we saw flagship 8K sets from LG, Samsung, Sony and TCL. It's not a new thing to see 8K sets being promoted at CES, but this year every manufacturer was positioning them as their flagship products, as if they were ready to retire 4K entirely. I get it: CES is mostly a venue for one-upping the competition, whatever the cost. But all of these companies are also planning to sell these 8K TVs this year to unsuspecting consumers: It's not as if they're showing off harmless concepts.

Ironically enough, all the TV makers were playing the same 8K YouTube demo reels, which highlighted astounding natural sights and exotic animals. On LG's 8K OLED, I felt like I could almost see every individual strand of hair on a magnificent tiger. But when I asked representatives about what other 8K content we could look forward to, they all just touted the upscaling capabilities of their respective sets.

Sure, you'll get a bit of a sharpness bump with those resolution-inflating algorithms, but are you going to buy a pricey new 8K TV to watch 1080p or 4K content? And if you're upgrading from a 1080p TV, wouldn't you save a lot more money by getting a 4K set that's been user tested for years? 8K hardware can't lean on upscaling alone.

It's sad to say, but the tech and media industry hasn't progressed much since the last time I argued against the rise of 8K hype, in 2018. Aside from NHK in Japan, there aren't any broadcast plans for producing content at such a high resolution. And you can forget about easily streaming 8K over the internet, where you won't find any content outside YouTube. Even if you're hankering for a very large TV above 77 inches, the visual difference between a modern 4K set and an 8K isn't significant.

The biggest reason you should be wary of 8K sets now? Like with early 4K sets, there's a good chance we'll see new technology over the next few years that'll quickly become standard. If you bought a 4K TV early on, you didn't get HDR or Dolby Vision, two technologies that led to a more significant visual upgrade over standard 1080p HD. You were sore out of luck. Similarly, new TV sets are touting ATSC 3.0 support, which allows for 4K over-the-air broadcasts, but it's still unclear how 8K will be supported on that standard.

Here's what it comes down to: You have nothing to gain, and everything to lose, by being an 8K early adopter.

