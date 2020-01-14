Facebook will now send you notifications for third-party logins

It's pretty easy to forget where you use your Facebook credentials to log in, especially since using it is as easy as clicking a single button. Now, the social network has launched a new feature that sends you a notification when your account is used to log into a third-party app. It won't only serve as an added layer of protection that can give you a heads up in case someone improperly accessed your account, it will also give you more control over your information.

The notification, which you'll get via email and the Facebook app, shows you what kind of details Facebook shared with the third-party application or website. If sharing your email address and photo with a random app you logged into doesn't sit well with you, you can click on the Edit Settings button in the email to remove the app's permission to access your details.

You'll get a notification the first time you use your login with an app and when you reuse it after that app's access to your information has expired. Take note that you can also see which apps currently have access to your log in (and revoke their access if you want to) by going through the social network's privacy checkup.