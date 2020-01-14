LG is building its own in-car voice assistant

CES 2020 saw the debut of Honda's in-car AI assistant, hot on the heels of an Audi and Huawei partnership focusing on connected car technology. Now, LG expanding its role in the automotive world, partnering with car software company Cerence to create a connected car platform.

Cerence, which spun off from the Nuance Communications recently, has created a Cerence ARK (AI Reference Kit) voice assistant system for use in-car. LG will integrate the voice assistant into its infotainment systems as part of its webOS Auto software.

LG's webOS Auto is Linux-based software with connected car features, like the ability to collect vehicle data and navigation history and upload it to the cloud. With the addition of the voice assistant technology, users will be able to control car functions, navigation and media with their voice, similar to Apple CarPlay or Google Android Auto.

The partnership between LG and Cerence aims to create a pre-packaged software system which will be available to other manufacturers, so they can also include the voice assistant in their vehicles. The venture will be based in Santa Clara, California, according to ZDNet, and will begin operations in the first quarter of 2020.