Translation gadgets in 2020 are nearly as good as Babel fish

Hundreds of thousands of attendees from every corner of the globe descended upon Las Vegas last week to see the latest and greatest in consumer technology trends. However, with so many people from so many places in a single space, language barriers can be an issue. Thankfully myriad companies were onsite with their own tech-based solutions to address these communication breakdowns. We were able to check out a few and see which are best placed to become the babel fish we were promised.

Brooklyn-based Waverly Labs has been making translation earpieces since its founding in 2014. The company released its first device, the Pilot, in 2016 and followed that up this past November with the Ambassador -- an over-ear device designed for travelers. The Ambassador detects and automatically translates any spoken word it hears within 8 feet. Well, technically, it listens to the words, transcribes them to text in its associated iOS or Android smartphone app (yes you'll need an LTE or WiFi connection, what did you think the process ran on pixie dust and unicorn farts?), translates that and then repeats the translation back into your ear. It can interpret 20 languages and 42 individual dialects.

Two people can each don an Ambassador and carry on a near real-time conversation, or up to four Ambassadors can be wirelessly tethered to a single smartphone, allowing groups to easily converse, regardless of their native tongues. The devices can also be connected to a speaker system, enabling the user to address and take questions from an audience -- a super helpful feature when conducting a lecture or business presentation. You can expect around six hours of operation per charge when the $200 Ambassador ships in March 2020.

We also took a look (and a listen) to the newest two-way translation device from Pocketalk. The palm-sized device is already a hit in Japan and will arrive in the US soon. Its latest iteration is smaller and lighter than its predecessor but sports a larger screen for easier reading as well as a back-mounted camera. That camera comes in handy when attempting to decipher text, whether that's a street sign or restaurant menu.

The latest Pocketalk can also quickly convert currency, length, width and temperature. Inside are a number of translation engines so it can understand 74 different languages (55 languages for a two-way conversation, 17 languages for bilateral text-to-speech and another 37 languages for unilateral text-to-speech, again using a network connection. And, thanks to a pre-installed SIM, it operates in 130 countries around the world. The device comes with a two-year LTE data plan and can connect to WiFi as well, should the need arise.

I got a chance to play around with the Pocketalk and it's a slick little gadget at about half the size of my Pixel 2. Only a few taps on the large, well-lit screen are needed to set up the device -- whether you're translating Farsi to English or Argentinian Spanish to Cantonese -- and once that's done, it can be activated with a single touch.

It only took a second or two for the Pocketalk to work its interpretive magic, both for spoken and written words. You'll get around 4.5 hours of operation on a 105 minute charge. I wouldn't want to try watching a foreign language film with it, but for normal conversations, the Pocketalk is capable of facilitating the interaction. At $300, it's a bit pricier than the Ambassador, but it also doesn't require you strap a gadget to the side of your head.

