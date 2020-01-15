The Morning After: Here's why Sony will skip E3 (again)

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

So Sony isn't showing up at E3 this year. Again. While Nick has explained why that makes perfect sense for PlayStation, with its next-gen console fast approaching. But gaming as a thing is in a very different space from when the PS4 launched back in November 2013.

Can console launches in 2020 -- with cloud gaming and relentless sequels, remakes and remasters -- capture the imagination the same way as Halo or Super Mario 64 did in the past? It's going to be a challenge. Fancy controllers and high-latency claims don't ignite the passions quite as much. Sony and Microsoft: It's up to you.

-- Mat

Update ASAP.Microsoft is patching a major Windows 10 flaw discovered by the NSA

Yesterday, Microsoft issued patches for Windows 10 as well as Windows Server 2016 and 2019. However, it wasn't a normal Patch Tuesday, because this time it addressed a flaw that had been uncovered by the NSA and could be used to exploit computers remotely or spy on and manipulate encrypted internet traffic. Disclosing the vulnerability so it can be fixed will hopefully stop it from leaking out, which is what happened in 2017 with the EternalBlue exploit.

No need to share the spotlight.Why Sony is skipping E3 (again)

With a brand new console to pitch, why is the PlayStation brand sitting out the biggest video game event of the year? Nick Summers explains why Sony might prefer its own showcase for the PS5, and what it means for gamers this year.

It will help enforce the five-kilometer drone no-fly zone around the airport.Heathrow Airport installs anti-drone system that can locate UAV pilots

The UK's biggest airport now has its own Counter Drone system that can detect and track unauthorized drones as well as locate the drone pilots, who face up to five years in prison for flying in a UK Flight Restriction Zone without permission.

According to Bloomberg, the Counter Drone technology uses a holographic radar system, the same used at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport. It's unclear, though, if Heathrow's system includes a way to disable drones once they've been identified.

You won't play this in March.Square Enix delays 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' until April 10th