Fujifilm X-Pro3 review: One peculiar camera

Fujifilm has never been afraid to create unusual cameras, with the fixed-lens X-100F compact being a great example. But the X-Pro has always been its most unusual series, and the latest model, the $1,800 X-Pro3, is perhaps the weirdest one so far.

It still has a hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder as before. However, Fujifilm has now taken the idea of being "in the moment" to a new extreme with the rear display. Under normal use, you can't even see it to compose or check photos. Instead, it shows either your camera settings or the type of film simulation and ISO, like an old-school film camera.

Besides that, it shares the sensor and a lot of other features with the X-T3, so why not just get that camera instead? To find out what makes the X-Pro3 so unique, let's take it out into Paris to see what it can do.

Body and handling

The X-Pro3's aesthetic is completely different to other Fujifilm cameras, like the X-T3 and X-H1. With a boxier design, it actually looks like Leica's iconic M-series rangefinders. It's certainly a beautiful camera, and I can see why Fujifilm went with that look. It conveys an artistic intent while being very low key, so I never got hassled while taking candid shots.

It weighs the same as the X-T3 at 1.1 pounds, but it feels more substantial thanks to the thicker, more weather-resistant body. It also packs top and bottom titanium plates, which come with a scratch-resistant Dura coating, if you pay $200 more. The model I tested lacked that coating, and as a result, those plates really attracted fingerprints.

Fujifilm has tidied up the design since the X-Pro2, eliminating the viewfinder mode button and the four-way controller. As the X-Pro3 has a joystick, the latter was kind of redundant, so I didn't miss it. It still has four manual dials and plenty of other physical buttons that gave me excellent control over shooting and settings.

The X-Pro3 has dual high-speed UHS II card slots -- as you'd hope for on a $1,800 camera. You can have one set to backup mode for mission critical photography, or you can use one slot to capture photos and the other, video.

Battery life is decent but not great, with 370 shots per charge using the electronic viewfinder (EVF) (according to official CIPA ratings), but you can boost that considerably to 440 shots if you switch to the optical viewfinder. After using it for both videos and photos, I managed to burn the battery out in a single afternoon. For normal use, though, you'll probably get many more photos than the rating would suggest.

The hybrid optical viewfinder is one of the unique features on the X-Pro3. In EVF mode, the back cover closes and it works like any other modern camera with a nice-clear 3.69 million-dot OLED display.

It's in optical mode where things get weirder. It has a fixed 0.52-times magnification mode, with or without a digital overlay. That has changed from the last model, which had two separate magnification modes (0.36x and 0.6x). You can also embed the EVF image in a corner so you can get the best of both optical and OLED worlds.

Speaking of features that don't make sense at first, take that rear display. In normal use, it shows either your camera settings or the ISO and film simulation modes, just like an old-school film camera. To see what you're shooting, you have to flip it down, and no, it can't flip around for selfies. So you can really only use it for waist-level shooting,

