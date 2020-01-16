The Morning After: Riding around in the Audi E-Tron

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

2020 coming around means it's an election year, again, and if there's one lesson to take away from 2016, it's that you don't want to cough up your login info due to a phishing attack. Google's latest tweak makes it easier than ever to get Advanced Protection on your account using iPhone or Android, and if you're a potential target it's something you should check out, along with two-factor authentication use and adding a password manager to the mix. Stay safe out there.

It could help track breathing issues -- if you have the right device.Fitbit quietly enables blood oxygen tracking on its wearables

A bunch of Fitbit models already have blood oxygen monitoring hardware, but until now it wasn't being used. The company has just snuck out an update to its Versa, Ionic and Charge 3 devices, which will look at blood oxygen levels to help track things like asthma, heart disease and sleep apnea.

When ordinary two-factor authentication isn't enough.Google makes it easier to sign up for advanced hacking protection

Now, all you need is an Android device or iPhone to get Google's Advanced Protection on your account. Until now, turning on Google's extra security required adding physical key fobs to your personal security setup. However, now that iPhones (running iOS 10 or higher) and Android devices (on 7.0 or higher) can double as security keys, Google will let you enable the feature with a smartphone. It's an excellent way to prevent the threat of phishing attacks, and worth considering.

The company is hoping to get it back in stock before 'Half-Life: Alyx' comes out.Valve's Index headset is sold out and VR 'Half-Life' isn't even here yet