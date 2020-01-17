GoPro's Media Mod is an upgrade for vloggers on the go

When GoPro revealed the Hero 8's "mod" accessories, there was a clear favorite: The Media Mod ($80). The light and the fold-out screen looked handy, but the Media Mod added much-needed functionality beyond the action realm. Most notably, a dedicated shotgun mic, an HDMI output and a 3.5mm (mic) input. Vloggers rejoice! Finally, it's here, and we've had a chance to see how it stacks up to our expectations.

If you ever used GoPro's Karma grip, the Media Mod will give you deja-vu. Aesthetically, it's similar to the part that housed the camera. Including the fact you'll have to remove the GoPro's battery cover to connect to the USB-C port. That makes sense, but it also means you don't have easy access to the memory card, which was a prime perk of the Hero 8's new design (as you no longer needed a "frame" mount).

There are two other quirks that you'll instantly encounter. The Media Mod has a cutout at the bottom so you can access the camera's built-in mount fingers, but the thickness of the mod means you don't have much room to access/tighten the mounting pin below it -- especially if it's a shorter style one. It's even worse if you have the pin on the right as you look at the camera, as the mod appears to be designed for the pin to go on the left. It took me almost five minutes to remove a mount the first time I did it the "wrong" way. Thankfully, most pins can be tightened with a screwdriver/penny/key, but it makes for a slower, clumsier experience if you're changing the mount on the fly.

GoPro Media Mod More

The second thing you'll notice, if you have the light accessory and want to add it to the top cold shoe on the Media Mod, is that you then won't be able to remove the GoPro without removing the light mod first. Its position up top prevents the latch door from fully opening. There is, however, another cold shoe on the side, so using that one would avoid that situation.

The mod also adds a little bit of weight and heft, but the setup is still easily pocketable, especially if you're using a small mount like the Shorty. Take note: the Media Mod isn't waterproof in any way, so this is a dry land only gig. I'm not sure who was planning to use this while surfing exactly, but at least know you can't leave it on if your vlog takes you into the water.

And vlogging very much is what the Media Mod is about. People have always used GoPros for video blogs, but they came with certain challenges. Challenges GoPro has been steadily squashing -- most notably with the addition of HyperSmooth stabilization in the Hero 7. With that one feature, the newer GoPros became more viable self-shooting options for those looking for a small setup.

One trade-off that remains (until now?) was audio. The GoPro's internal microphones do a decent job for ambient sound, but if you wanted better audio for your monologues you needed to use an external mic. This either meant recording into something else entirely (and synching it later in post), or buying a mic connector accessory. Not only was this an extra spend, but it also hung out the side of your GoPro in an ungracious manner.

With the Media Mod, you actually get two solutions to this problem. First, there's a built-in microphone. GoPro says it's actually two mics in a cardioid array, so you can choose whether to record from in front of the camera or behind it. You'll need to dive into settings to swap, but it's good to see both options here -- especially for those of us who prefer to remain behind the camera.

