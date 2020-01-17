The Morning After: Comcast and NBC explain their Peacock streaming service

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

On Thursday afternoon, Comcast and NBC execs hit the stage to pitch the new Peacock streaming service to investors. We heard a lot about the original content headed there, and I wrote up most of the information here, but the key details are its three tiers of pricing (Free with ads, Premium with ads for $5 and ad-free Premium for $10) and staggered launch dates: April 15th for Comcast X1 and Flex customers, July 15th for everyone else.

So will anyone actually check it out? With plenty of content on the free service, including new NBC shows, some of the Peacock originals and other items, it's going to get some interest right away. I'm not sure if the ability to watch Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers a few hours early is that big of a deal, but we'll see, and in the meantime, it has Universal movies, including everything from E.T. to the Fast & Furious series.

Plus, NBC is betting on the Olympics this summer to drive tryouts, and part of its approach is to offer Peacock as an add-on for Comcast and other cable customers. I don't know if you really can satisfy cable die-hards and cord cutters at the same time, but Comcast is going to try, following AT&T, Apple and Disney's lead by seeing internet video as a way to boost its other businesses.

Ready for another trip?Engadget Podcast: Super Nintendo World, here we go!

Devindra, Cherlynn and Senior Editor Nick Summers take a relaxing break from the madness of CES by diving into some of this week's news, like the trailer for Japan's Super Nintendo World park. They also question the wisdom of Sony abandoning E3 (yet again), and welcome Microsoft's new Chromium-infused Edge browser. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Intriguing.This Star Trek-inspired medical bed could make X-rays more affordable

The Nanox.Arc looks like a Star Trek biobed and promises to drop the cost of X-rays to low five-digit figures with a "pay-per-scan" business model.

Who needs a backdoor?Search warrant suggests FBI pulled data from a locked iPhone 11 Pro Max

Federal agencies are insisting they need Apple's help to access an iPhone 7 from the Pensacola naval base shooting. However, a Forbes reporter dug up a warrant showing the FBI just recently used a tool called GrayKey to pull information from a locked iPhone 11 Pro Max.