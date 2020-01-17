Readers share their fondest memories of the original Xbox

Think back to 2001: Lifehouse's 'Hanging by a Moment' was (inexplicably) the number one song. NASA launched the Genesis space probe. Enron filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring was released in theaters. The first click-wheel iPod went on sale. And Microsoft released the first video game console made by an American company since the Atari Jaguar. Despite competing against the PlayStation 2, Sega's Dreamcast and the Nintendo GameCube, the first Xbox would go on to sell over 24 million units. We asked readers to review the console that kicked off the critically acclaimed FPS classic Halo; here are their memories, thoughts and opinions on the hardware and its best software features.

Hardware

The physical console itself was a chunky black and green box with an X design overlayed on the top and four front-facing slots for controllers. The majority of users recalled positive feelings about the hardware; Tony loved the console and said it reminded him of an updated Dreamcast. George said it was "built like a tank" and brought up a YouTube video "that showed someone shooting the Xbox with a gun. Then they plugged it in and it still worked." Vu2You said it "had the most powerful performance of any console, and it showed in so many games." ShawnPPickett said he enjoyed his system a great deal and never had any serious problems with it.

Editor's note: We couldn't find this clip on YouTube, so please enjoy this skeet shooting one instead. If you do know what video he's talking about, please leave the link in the comments!

Still, users noted that the machine wasn't without its drawbacks: Malik mentioned its size as a disadvantage. Brak allowed that the console was great "except when it overheated" -- something that was also mentioned by Marioooo who said the "standard fan noise is not exactly desirable" though "every other aspect of the console is impeccable." Izak mentioned that his only wish was that Microsoft hadn't replaced an "excellent console after only [four] years," and Marioooo said his only "real gripe with the console was the number of revisions it went through, meaning parts could be hard to come by."

Controllers

As iconic as the box itself were the "Duke" controllers with their ten digital buttons, a syncing button, two analog triggers, two analog sticks and a digital D-pad. The chunky accessories were loved by some and loathed by many. TacoDave said, "first things first: the original Xbox controller was horrible." Tony echoed the sentiment stating he hated the original controller, and XJackalX felt they were "very awkward." Only Marioooo was fond of Duke-style controllers, saying he used his for many years and loved them. Most others were relieved when the "S" controllers were available, with Tony finding they "made everything so much easier" and XJackalX saying the release of the "S" style controllers was "definitely a good idea on Microsoft's behalf."

