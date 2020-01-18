Ask Engadget: What tech can help me survive a trade show?

This week's question asks about technology that can make a massive trade show a lot easier. Weigh in with your advice in the comments -- and feel free to send your own questions along to ask@engadget.com!

I just worked my first CES, and it was a rough learning curve. There was a lot that I didn't anticipate, and I was scrambling most of the time to keep up. I'm also scheduled to be at MWC next month, and I'd like to be better prepared. What tech tips do you have that will help me survive another giant trade show?

Chris Velazco More

Chris Velazco

Senior Editor, Mobile



Trade show life can be exhilarating, but it usually doesn't take long before something goes awry. I've been to CES something like nine times and MWC about seven, and a few gadgets come in handy every time.

When you're roaming the show floor, solid data connections can be hard to come by -- just ask the poor exhibitors around you, trying in vain to get their demos working on lousy venue Wi-Fi. Because of that, a portable hotspot is indispensable, especially when you're like us and need to stay on top of many, many meetings. There's a good chance your phone or laptop will need a top-up after long stretches on the floor, so I like to carry a power bank -- Mophie's Powerstation PD-XL or Powerstation AC are great choices. The latter is honestly very pricey, but it's been a life-saver since it'll also charge your USB-C laptop without fuss.

Assuming you'll have to work at some point, some kind of noise-reducing or noise-mitigating headphones can feel like a godsend. I've been using Apple's AirPod Pros since they strike a nice balance between noise cancellation and size, but Engadget also loves the Sony's WF-1000XM3. Both of these options are small, discreet and sound great, but if you'd rather use a more reasonably priced wired pair, I'm a big fan of the Shure SE215. It uses dense foam tips instead of microphones and algorithms to block out the trade show din, but they're damn good at it and they sound lovely.

Terrence O'Brien More

Terrence O'Brien

Managing Editor



When I'm traveling, one of my must-haves is a portable humidifier. Now, before we go any further, let me be clear: Basically every portable humidifier I've used has been cheap garbage. But, this is one of those instances where cheap garbage is better than nothing. Every hotel where I've stayed has used forced-air heat, and that just quickly turns a room into an arid torture chamber.

Story continues