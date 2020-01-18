Hitting the Books: Hackers can convince your IoT devices to betray you

Welcome to Hitting the Books. With less than one in five Americans reading just for fun these days, we've done the hard work for you by scouring the internet for the most interesting, thought provoking books on science and technology we can find and delivering an easily digestible nugget of their stories.

Power to the People: How Open Technological Innovation is Arming Tomorrow's Terrorists

by Audrey Kurth Cronin



The internet is all around us -- in our phones, our homes, our cars, and even our toaster ovens for some reason. Problem is, the adoption of this ubiquitous connectivity has far outpaced our efforts to secure those systems against unlawful intrusion, giving bad actors a plethora of new ways to harass, intimidate, harm and terrorize their targets.

In Power to the People, author and noted security expert Audrey Kurth Cronin, delves into the history of technological innovation and its impacts on international terrorism. From gunpowder and dynamite to cyberattacks, autonomous systems, and 3D printing, these advances have markedly improved our society but have also given your run of the mill extremist idealog access to weapons of mass murder.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the interconnection of millions of computing devices via the Internet, equipped with sensors that directly receive and transfer data without human involvement. As the IoT grows to encompass more cars, kitchen appliances, thermostats, door locks, voice-activated assistants, and even hospital infusion pumps and heart monitors, it provides malevolent actors plentiful opportunities for hacking into systems and wreaking havoc.

A great danger is that because private sector companies compete furiously to get their products to market cheaply and quickly, software engineers routinely fail to incorporate security into their designs. Release of new products takes priority over implementing security features, and since competitors' security is just as lax, properly securing these consumer products, which would lead to delays of months, would be a serious competitive disadvantage. What has resulted is a kind of race to the bottom: according to one estimate, 70 percent of all IoT devices have flaws such as unsecured software and unencrypted communication systems. Thus far, companies are usually not held legally responsible for hacks that break through lax security in consumer devices. What's more, the companies themselves have little incentive to secure or encrypt these data sources, because easy access affords them a wealth of information about users. Openness and accessibility are valuable; for those who want to sell to us, having information on what millions of people do is very lucrative. But profiles of our behavior also offer extremely valuable intelligence for those who want to attack us.

Consumers have little to no control over what information is gathered through these devices because they do not own the software that runs them, or have control over that software. The Internet of Things is changing the nature of buying and owning items. According to law professor Joshua Fairfield, a fundamental shift in property rights is underway and we're entering an era of digital serfdom, loosely resembling feudalism. Whereas serfs did not own their own land, homes, or even farm tools, we generally own the hardware of our smart devices, but the companies who produce them own the software and the information about us they gather. With some smart products, even the hardware is not owned outright, but rather rented. John Deere, for example, has told farmers that they don't really own the tractors they purchase from the company because they are licensing the software that runs them. Farmers cannot fix the vehicles themselves or take them to independent repair shops.

