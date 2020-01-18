The Morning After: Counting down to SpaceX's next Crew Dragon test

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Welcome to your weekend! The first week back after CES has been a long one, but now it's time to relax. Below there are some highlighted stories from Friday and the rest of the week, but the news I needed to see is that a rumored "Pro Mode" for MacBooks could bring back the illicit thrill of a Turbo Button that's been missing since the days of the 486.

This weekend we might see a dramatic test from SpaceX, however the in-flight abort test requires conditions that are right both for its landing and the Crew Dragon's return to Earth in the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX is currently targeting a six-hour window on Sunday morning for the test, but also has a backup window on Monday if necessary.

Otherwise, sit back, catch up on a few highlight stories from this week and maybe check out Avenue 5 on HBO.

-- Richard

Original content.Ben & Jerry's made a binge-worthy Netflix and Chill'd ice cream flavor

With official support from Netflix, Ben & Jerry's has announced a new flavor called Netflix and Chill'd. It's made with peanut butter, salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownie chunks. The lid displays the company's logo and declares that you're about to eat "A Netflix Original Flavor."

Drones with bird-like wings could fly in rougher winds.This pigeon-inspired drone bends its wings to make it more agile

A team of researchers from Stanford University's Lentink Lab has built a robotic pigeon aptly called PigeonBot, which can bend, extend and simply change the shape of its wings like real birds can.

Bad PasswordYour online activity is now effectively a social 'credit score'