The Morning After: Sonos 'legacy' plan makes smart homes look silly

The more connected devices you put in your house, the more you're counting down to the day they're eventually obsolete. Just yesterday, we learned about Under Armour pulling the smart plug on some fitness devices it used to sell, but the big news is Sonos and its decision to put the "legacy" tag on a slew of older devices.

If you're a Sonos fan from way back, then you probably have an older Play:5, Bridge or Zone player laying around, and now the company is telling you that it won't get any more updates -- ever. Even worse, simply continuing to use one of them could hold back your entire setup, new devices included, from receiving future updates. While the company says it's working on a way to segment older hardware and avoid that situation, there's enough bad news and uncertainty going around to make the situation real uncomfortable.

However things shake out for Sonos, I'm just looking around the room at various TV boxes, speakers and wristbands, trying to figure out how much time they have left.

Calling all Photoshop experts.Is this the back of the Xbox Series X?

Now we've seen the next Xbox from the front, everyone is wondering what's hiding on the other side. Pictures posted to gaming forum NeoGAF appear to show an Xbox Series X development kit in the wild, complete with a back plate lacking the Xbox One's HDMI-passthrough setup. We'll see if this alleged prototype holds up when the real hardware ships later this year, but for now all we have are rumors and speculation.

It will reportedly launch in March.Bloomberg: Apple will start making a smaller, cheaper iPhone in February

Apple might launch a new low-cost iPhone very, very soon. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant's suppliers will start assembling a more affordable iPhone model, the first since the iPhone SE, as soon as February. Apple will reportedly unveil the cheaper-than-an-iPhone 11 device in March. Sources expect it to look like the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch screen and a current generation A13 chip, like 2019's iPhones. Expect a return of the home button, and no Face ID.

Netflix and HBO Max will give more people access to deep-cut Ghibli classics.Studio Ghibli has embraced streaming, and the world is better for it