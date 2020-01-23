The Morning After: Motorola's foldable Razr arrives February 6th

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Remember Motorola's $1,500 high-concept phone? It was supposed to start the pre-order process last month. Now, after a brief delay, Motorola said you'll be able to queue for the Razr beginning on Sunday, with shipments starting February 6th. The only question left is how many people will be willing to shell out that much cash for a phone with only middling specs.

I gotta admit, the unique design and allure of the Razr name -- I never had any of the previous iterations, even though I wanted one -- do a lot to lure one in, and high-end specs aren't as much of a must-have for a phone as they used to be. Right now, my daily phone is a Moto Z3 Play, which isn't exactly a performance device either, but you can get that while spending more than $1,200 less. Maybe the Razr 2 will be a little more affordable.

-- Richard

Fall 2020 is getting closer.Microsoft gets the ball rolling on Surface Duo apps

Microsoft has released a preview toolkit to help developers make apps for its Android-powered Surface Duo, including Java frameworks and emulation that can handle the two-screen device. This is rough code, to put it mildly, but it should help studios get started on the apps you'll use when the Surface Duo arrives late in the year. Windows Central's Zac Bowden already used the emulator to give folks a glimpse of what the dual-screen Duo experience will be like.

A pre-release version of the relevant Windows developer kit for Surface Neo and other devices is due in "the coming weeks."

Cut to the chaseThe best smart speakers

There is no shortage of smart speakers out there. As our smart home guide kicks off this week, let us guide you through the best options across Amazon, Google, Sonos and the rest. We've separated the devices into different categories. Want the best-sounding smart speaker? Read on.

Microsoft will charge about $887,000 for extended security updates.Germany is going to pay a lot to keep using Windows 7

Last winter, Microsoft announced that Windows 7 support would reach the end on January 14th, 2020. In other words, the company will not be releasing any updates for the operating system -- even crucial security patches -- after that date. The public had nearly a year to make the move to Windows 10, but Germany's government didn't upgrade in time. According to German newspaper Handelsblatt, the German Federal Ministry has at least 33,000 computers still running Windows 7 and, as a result, will have to pay Microsoft about $887,000 in extended security update fees.