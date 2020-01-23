Bixby was quiet in 2019, but don't sleep on Samsung's assistant

Decades of science fiction assured us all that, yes, one day we'd be able to control the immensely complex gadgetry around us with just our voices. It was right, mostly. The rise of the virtual assistant, built atop still other developments in cloud computing and machine learning, means we can wonder out loud what the weather is like, or how far away the moon is, or hail a car and expect a response from a carefully crafted voice in moments. And now, those disembodied voices have taken up residence in our homes.

As an Engadget reader, there's a solid chance you have one of Amazon's Echo devices sitting around, waiting for a command Alexa can respond to. If your tastes skew differently, your home might be run by Google's Assistant and any number of Google Home or Nest devices. Hell, you might have even embraced Siri -- it's not that bad -- in the form of a HomePod. And then there's Samsung's Bixby, and the disappointment that naturally comes with it.

Bixby has received more than its fair share of hate since it launched on the Galaxy S8 in 2014. Since then, we've seen Samsung seemingly downplay Bixby's value in a few curious ways: The company didn't so much as utter the name during its splashy August launch event, and the Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus announced that day no longer feature the maligned physical Bixby key. Stranger still, Samsung's Galaxy Home -- a Bixby-powered smart speaker first announced in summer 2018 -- missed every launch window the company dared speak aloud. And at this year's CES, when Samsung CEO H.S. Kim laid out the company's vision for a new Age of Experience, Bixby was only mentioned in passing -- and not once in Samsung's lengthy press release.

It's easy enough to infer that something has gone terribly wrong in Bixby-land, but now that 2020 is here, I think it's worth cutting the service a little slack. Yes, it's far from the assistant Samsung's biggest rivals have created. That doesn't mean it's a failure, though. It's just that Samsung is playing the smart home game in a way most of its competitors just can't.

Every major name playing the virtual assistant/smart home game has adopted slightly different approaches and timetables. Amazon, a company that didn't have a stellar hardware reputation, built Alexa to be a household concierge at first. In those early days, it wasn't much more than an errand girl in a black plastic tube, answering questions and replenishing homes with products from Amazon warehouses. Siri and Google Assistant were mostly mobile assistants when they launched, though they would eventually branch out into home-specific hardware.

Over time, Alexa and Google Assistant have flourished -- they're in scads of devices, they're working in hotels, in cars and more. Most importantly, they quickly built deep pools of third-party integrations that meant they could inform and control far more aptly than they could on day one.

