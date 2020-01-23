How to buy a smart display in 2020

Smart displays are some the newest forms of consumer electronics of the past couple of years. Essentially smart speakers with a screen, the first to debut was Amazon's Echo Show back in 2017, and the tiny Echo Spot followed later that same year. Yet it wasn't until Google joined with third-party companies to make a variety of AI-powered screens in 2018 that the category came into its own. No longer was it just one company making smart displays, now it was several.

The idea might seem a little odd at first, but smart displays actually make quite a bit of sense. Plenty of people already like smart speakers because of how easy it is to get weather reports, control your smart home and update your calendar simply by using your voice. Smart displays add a visual element to that, making them a little more useful. Rather than just having a voice cite the current weather report, for example, you can see a five-day forecast as well. The same goes for when you ask about your shopping list or calendar; it's simply easier to see the whole list or your day's appointments at a glance.

Plus, displays offer other benefits that smart speakers can't, like watching videos or checking out your webcam to see who's at your front door. They're especially handy in the kitchen, where you can use them for step-by-step cooking instructions. And, thanks to the touch screen, you can often navigate through functions and settings a lot faster than using your voice.

The category is still fairly young, however, and there aren't a ton of smart displays on the market to choose from. The two most dominant companies in the space are Amazon and Google; even when third-party manufacturers make the hardware, they're using the software made by either of these two tech giants.

Amazon vs. Google

If getting a smart display intrigues you, the first question you have to ask yourself is whether you'd rather be in Amazon's ecosystem or Google's. If you have a lot of Google products in your home, like Nest thermostats or Nest cams, then a Google-powered model makes more sense. If you have Amazon products, like a Fire TV Stick or a Ring cam, then obviously Amazon would be a better choice. Of course, it's perfectly acceptable to have products from competing companies in the same home, but just realize they might not work well with each other.

Aside from that, both systems do offer unique features. Google, for example, works best if you have an existing Google account and use services like Calendar and Photos. In fact, we especially love Google smart displays because they work really well as digital photo frames. You can set it up to automatically pull in pictures of friends and family from your Google Photos library, and the algorithm is smart enough to use what it thinks are the best shots -- so less chance of blurry photos or images of your eyes half-closed showing up, for example. It seems like a small thing, but seeing as the display is on standby 90 percent of the time, its secondary function as a digital photo frame is very welcome. All Google Smart Displays also support YouTube and YouTube TV, step-by-step cooking instructions and all of the usual benefits of Google Assistant, like weather reports. As with Assistant on the phone, it also has voice recognition, so only you can see your calendar appointments and not others.

Amazon's smart displays, on the other hand, are slightly different. Instead of YouTube, they offer several more video options, like Amazon Prime, NBC and Hulu. They also come with two browsers -- Silk and Firefox -- which you can use to browse the web or watch YouTube videos, which you wouldn't be able to do otherwise. They offer step-by-step cooking instructions as well, thanks to collaborations with sources like SideChef and AllRecipes. In fact, the cooking instructions sometimes come with short little video clips, which aren't on Google's version. But though you can use Amazon's displays as digital photo frames as well, the process is not quite as intuitive, and it lacks that smart photo-sorting algorithm that Google has. By default, Amazon's displays tend to show the latest headlines instead of photos, which aren't as visually appealing.

Our picks

Smart displays come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and some are best suited to certain rooms in the home more than others. So while we do have our favorite overall picks, we've also compiled a list of smart displays that would suit specific use cases and preferences as well.