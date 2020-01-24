The Morning After: Sonos tries again, and Tinder's new tools

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Tinder decided the end of January was the best time to add several new features to its app, aimed at security and the end of catfishing. It's not exactly your typical Valentine's Day preamble, is it?

First, it's equipping those in search of love with some safety features, including location-based check-ins and a panic 'button' for if a user feels in danger. This would summon emergency services through Noonlight. With Tinder becoming a ubiquitous dating tool, these sound like genuine safety improvements.

On the other side, Tinder is offering anyone the chance to be verified -- something most might struggle to be proud of. This is less about celebrity signalling and more about lessening the catfishes in the dating pool. It's never been easier for hollowed-out users to create their own photogenic profile to reel in someone (anyone!) for digital flirting and a date that will probably never happen. Everyone's been catfished at least one time. I was once used to lure folks by some anonymous profile on "Yellow Facebook."

Tinder's new Photo Verification feature will compare a series of real-time posed selfies to existing profile photos. If your photos match and pass a (human-assisted) AI review, you'll get a blue checkmark on your profile. Maybe it'll lead to love? Or at least a middling date at some Korean fusion place where your companion looks like you thought they would.

Take two.Sonos CEO tries to calm worried owners

In a blog post, the CEO of Sonos tried to explain what's really going on with the company's products. While the information he offered is the same as in the announcement earlier this week (several older devices will no longer receive updates; it plans to release info in May about ways to split your setup so newer hardware on the network can still get updated), he had to respond after backlash grew.

The company's messaging has left a lot to be desired, and people still aren't happy to hear that some of their expensive speakers are going to be left behind, but hopefully everyone at least has their facts straight now.

The show is set two decades after Trek's 'The Next Generation' movie.'Picard' is the Star Trek show we've been waiting for

In this story, Picard is in a very different situation than we last saw him. The man is the same, but the world has changed. Swapna Krishna spoke to Patrick Stewart and other people behind the new CBS All Access show and explains more about what we can expect over the next two seasons.