Apple's latest iPad is back down to $250 in Amazon's tablet sale

Amazon has slashed prices across Apple's range of iPads, and there are savings to be had whatever model you might be in the market for. The $250 10.2 inch 32GB deal is back again -- great for people on a budget. It's not the lowest price ever, but a saving of $79 off the usual list price is not to be sneezed at.

The biggest savings to be had are with the WiFi 128GB model, on sale for $330 and down from $429 -- the all-time lowest price on Amazon. WiFi + cellular offers the same $99 off its usual $559, and is now on offer for $460.

The iPad Pro WiFi model, meanwhile, is now on sale for $1,049 -- a hundred bucks down on the list price of $1,149. For a little more you could pick up the WiFi + cellular version, on sale for $1,195 instead of $1,299. We scored it 84 in our in-depth review -- granted, the lack of support for external storage isn't great, but it comes with up to 1TB already built in, so you might not need it.

Finally, the iPad Air, which earned a strong 90 points in our review. Yes, there's only two speakers and the old Apple Pencil is a bit of a drag, but its snappy performance, solid battery life and excellent display means its $52 discount -- $597 instead of $649 -- is a welcome bonus to anyone considering making a purchase.