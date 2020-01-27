HP Elite Dragonfly review: Pretty powerful for a 2-pound laptop

When HP launched the Elite Dragonfly, it made bold claims about this laptop being "lighter than air." Obviously, that's marketing hyperbole -- nothing tangible actually weighs less than air -- but the Elite Dragonfly is still pretty light. It comes in at 2.2 pounds, or just shy of a kilogram, and packs powerful components despite weighing so little. Though it's part of HP's enterprise-focused Elite line, the Dragonfly is also targeted at consumers looking for a powerful business laptop, if they can stomach the $1,549 starting price.

Design

HP's been making stylish laptops for years now, and it's now bringing those good looks to the business side of its portfolio with the Elite Dragonfly. Its compact footprint and blue-and-silver color scheme make it attractive enough that you'd be proud to whip out at a client meeting or your local hipster coffee shop. Despite its slim 0.63-inch profile, this 13-inch notebook still manages to house two USB-C slots with Thunderbolt 3, a full-sized HDMI port, one USB-A socket and a headphone jack. There's also a SIM card slot and a power button on the left edge (which I wish was on the keyboard deck). That's pretty impressive when Dell's slightly thinner XPS 13 2-in-1 only offers two USB-C ports.





Although it weighs very little, the Elite Dragonfly still feels like a well-made device, with very little flex all around. I like the smooth matte finish and the patterned speaker grilles flanking the keyboard, as well as the sturdy 360-degree hinge that lets you turn the laptop into a tablet. I also appreciate that the webcam above the screen comes with an integrated physical shutter so you can block would-be hackers from spying on you. For a little less money, you could get Samsung's Galaxy Book Flex, which feels a bit higher end, with its metallic finish and stylishly clean lines, but its keyboard is a little shallow.

Keyboard and trackpad

Speaking of, typing on the Elite Dragonfly was comfortable, thanks to a well-spaced layout and cushy keys. The buttons here aren't as deep as those you'd find on a ThinkPad, but there's plenty of travel, especially for a laptop this thin. Plus, the keyboard is so quiet that it barely makes any noise, even when I'm smashing the space bar in a wild rage. (Though, that might not be a good thing for those who like to passive aggressively express their anger through keyboard noise.)

Sitting below the space bar is an amply spaced touchpad that's responsive and easy to use. Other laptop makers should be taking note -- HP is proving it's possible to make a thin and light notebook without skimping on a quality keyboard and trackpad.

Display

An area where the Elite Dragonfly falls somewhat short, though, is its display. The low-power full HD panel on my review unit tops out at 400 nits, which is plenty bright for indoor use. But under sunlight, it got much harder to see, especially when trying to watch dimly lit scenes in The Haunting of Hill House. There's also a model with a UHD 550-nit panel and one with HP's SureView privacy filter built in that goes up to 1,000 nits. Personally I'd opt for the latter version. It's nice when you're, say, working on an embargoed post in the middle seat on the way to CES, to be able to block nosy seatmates from seeing your screen with the push of a button.

