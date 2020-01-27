The Morning After: Be careful with Motorola's Razr

Hey, good morning! The second wave of foldable phones approaches, and the companies behind them are politely reminding us that, despite their $1,000-plus price tags, it's early days. You might recall Samsung's struggles with its Galaxy Fold review devices, and even once the company fixed some of the woes, the device hasn't set the world alight. Huawei's foldable is out in China but no word of it in Europe and the US.

Now, there's Motorola, which is telling prospective buyers that "bumps and lumps are normal" in the plastic folding screen. It's not really what you want to hear.

-Mat

(Read in browser)

It'll give you range anxiety outside cities, however.

Honda E first drive: Futuristic and incredibly fun to drive



It's a miracle the Honda E is even here, considering how much Honda seemed to hate electric cars. Until recently, Honda (along with Toyota) has focused on hybrid and hydrogen cars, while ceding the EV market to Tesla and others. However, a maverick gang of Honda engineers convinced management to build the Honda E. They even kept the design pretty close to the Urban E concept it's based on, right down to the wild futuristic interior.

And it paid off. The compact EV's retro-cute je ne sais quoi (not to mention all the technology inside) has grabbed the attention of car buyers and EV fans of all stripes. Now, all that remains is to see if it's as fun to be in and drive as it looks. Steve Dent took it for a spin.

It has photographed 10 million miles of Street View imagery.

Google Maps satellite images cover 98 percent of the world's population



Google makes its mapping products more informative and immersive with the use of imagery, and now the tech giant is giving us a deeper look into its map-making process. The tech giant says it has captured over 10-million miles of images for Street View, thus far, which is distance enough to circle the globe 400 times. Also, it says Google Earth has 36-million square miles of HD satellite images you can browse, and those images cover areas where 98 percent of the entire population lives. Weirdly, it's the first time the company has noted coverage figures.

There may be little mystery left for Samsung's event.

Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+ leak together in official-looking shots

