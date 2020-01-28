Apple's latest iPhone lineup was a hit during the holidays

We're not very far into 2020, but Apple is starting the year off with some strong financials. The company's Q1 2020 earnings release just crossed the wire, and the numbers here are significant: Apple reported a total of $91.8 billion in quarterly revenue, setting new all-time quarterly record in the process. As usual, iPhone sales ($55.9 billion) and Apple's services ($12.7 billion) were among the most notable contributors to the company's growth, but it's worth taking a closer look at what worked in Apple's favor going into 2020.

After all, Apple published an unusually harrowing earnings report around this time last year. iPhone sales had tanked mostly thanks to weak demand in China, which prompted the company to dial down its revenue guidance down around $5 billion. (The last time Apple had to pull off that maneuver was about 15 years ago.) Sure, the company still generated a total of $84.3 billion, but it was still a notable miss considering Apple was obviously hoping for another record-breaking quarter. So, what was different going into 2020?

iPhone 11 Pro More

Better iPhones

The iPhone XR, XS and XS Max were good phones, but the 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max wound up being more potent upgrades than we had expected. Battery life improvements, faster performance improved cameras — all of these contributed to devices that were likely easier to move than the models that came before it. As of November 2018, Apple no longer discloses how many iPhones (not to mention iPads and Macs) it sells in a given quarter, so it's difficult to get a sense of how many iPhone 11-series devices the company sold compared to other models. Still, CEO Tim Cook cited "strong demand" for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro as the biggest reason for this earnings win, so these new models clearly blew the old ones out of the water. In fact, Apple reported the most iPhone sales revenue since in a holiday quarter since the iPhone X launched over two years ago, thanks mostly to the standard iPhone 11.

The rest of Apple's hardware story this quarter was a mixed bag: Its combined Wearables and Home segment surged 37 percent year-over-year, presumably fueled by the Apple Watch and the company's slate of wireless headphones. (While it gets lumped into the same basket as those other devices, it's hard to imagine the HomePod making much of a financial dent this time.) Meanwhile, Mac and iPad sales sagged this quarter -- looks like the pricey revamps and refreshed basic models didn't move the needle much during the holidays. That's fine, though: Apple's success still hinges on the iPhone, and the company's work on those 2019 models clearly paid off.

Story continues