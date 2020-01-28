Audio-Technica ATH-CK3TW review: Decent, affordable true wireless earbuds

There's no denying the ATH-CK3TW was Audio-Technica's most interesting announcement at IFA. The prospect of $99 true wireless earbuds from a company you could trust to deliver decent sound could have a huge impact on the competition. And even though the company increased the price to $119 before they went on sale, the point stands. Audio-Technica already has premium and mid-range options. Now it's trying to bring its true wireless formula to a budget device. And as you might expect, a cheaper price comes with a few sacrifices.

The ATH-CK3TW is slightly smaller than Audio-Technica's ATH-CKS5TW that I reviewed in December. The new model still has the longer extension that sticks further into your ear. But, the overall size is reduced, making the ATH-CK3TW a bit more discreet. That Audio-Technica opted for an oval-shape instead of the large circles of the CKS5TWs probably helps too. The reduced size is probably part of the reason the company opted for touch functionality, instead of keeping the physical controls, with the sensors to accept your taps positioned on the outside of both earbuds.

Audio-Technica says the ATH-CK3TW is IPX2-rated against dripping water. That's in stark contrast to most of the competition that usually goes the extra mile for IPX4 or IPX5. Devices with those ratings can withstand splashes or low-pressure spray, respectively. What's more, Audio-Technica warns that the tip, or section that goes into your ear, isn't drip-proof. That protection only applies to the outside part of the earbuds. There's no mention of sweat, and due to the IPX2 rating not covering a key element, I'm not entirely sure these could withstand regular sweaty workouts. Basically, the outside is protected against rain, but that's about it.

The charging case is different, too. For the ATH-CK3TW, Audio-Technica constructed a taller flip-top holder that stands upright on its own -- even when it's open. The competition doesn't always achieve this, and when they don't, it's frustrating. Most of the time you have to put earbuds in a specific spot to get them to snap into place in a case. With the ATH-CK3TWs, if you get anywhere close the hardware finishes the job for you. The magnets are noticeably stronger than normal. This isn't something that should sway your buying decision, but it's a design choice that's worth pointing out.

There's a USB-C jack on the side for charging, with a single red LED indicator that lets you know when the whole set is powering up. It doesn't flash or offer any other kind of status update that's common in cases like this. There's a white light on the buds themselves as well, but again, it only tells you when they're actively charging, in pairing mode or connected to a device, not how much battery they have left.

Like the ATH-CKS5TW, the part of the ATH-CK3TW earbuds that goes into your ear is slightly longer than other models I've tested. To me, that makes them a lot less comfortable. I felt the same way about the Klipsch T5. Even though the buds feel lighter than the previous model, I still experienced serious discomfort in my ear canals. And in less than an hour, I felt like I needed to take a break. Of course, all ears are different, and you might not have the same experience. But I found the ATH-CK3TW noticeably less comfortable compared to the likes of the Jabra Elite 75t and the BackBeat Pro 5100 that are small, light and painless.

