This may be Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip

You might not have to wonder what Samsung's clamshell foldable phone looks like -- if leaks are accurate, you're staring at it right now. WinFuture has obtained images and specs for what's believed to be the Galaxy Z Flip, and it looks like what you might have expected, with a few catches. The device reportedly centers on a 6.7-inch, 2,636 x 1,080 folding display with more protective "Ultra Thin Glass" instead of plastic and a hole for the 10-megapixel front camera. On the back, you'd have a 1-inch always-on secondary display that shows the time and notifications when your phone is shut.

There would be some compromises to this design, if not as many as on the new Motorola Razr. The Z Flip would run on a slightly older Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with 8GB of RAM instead of the 865 expected in the Galaxy S20 family. You'd have 'just' two cameras on the back, one standard 12MP f/1.8 unit and an ultra-wide f/2.2 shooter. There's no headphone jack. And while you'd have 256GB of internal storage, it wouldn't be expandable.

The Z Flip will supposedly launch quickly, arriving as soon as February 14th. It's not certain that it'll cost €1,500 as WinFuture suggests, but we wouldn't count on it being cheap given the display tech. Much like the Razr, this would be for early adopters willing to pay a premium for the privilege of a large phone that can still fit in small pockets.