Sony A6100 review: Incredible autofocus performance for a budget camera

Despite all the talk about full-frame mirrorless cameras lately, APS-C is still extremely important for Sony. The A6000 in particular was a huge hit, thanks to the combination of good performance, features, compact size and price.

The 24.2-megapixel A6100 has the difficult job of replacing that classic, which came out way back in 2014. At that time, very few cameras could compete with Sony, but in 2020, the A6100 has some serious rivals, especially APS-C models from Canon and Fujifilm.

Sony has gradually refreshed its APS-C lineup, with the A6100 the last model to come, following the A6400 and A6600 -- neither of which I was terribly impressed with. Both have world-class autofocus systems but otherwise failed to keep up with rivals. At prices as low as $600, however, the A6100 has wider market appeal and less competition.

Body and handling

The A6100 has largely retained all the design cues of past A6000-series models. I've never been a big fan because, to my eyes, these cameras are blocky and inelegant compared to Fujifilm's rival APS-C cameras. On top of that, the A6100 still lacks dials and buttons, forcing you to rely on the menu system, which is as hard to navigate as ever.

It's tough to find key settings like silent shutter mode and face/eye detection without a lot of hunting. The rear display doesn't help either, as you can't use the touch settings to access either the main or quick menus. Rather, it's dedicated to autofocus subject selection. Considering the A6100 aimed at beginners, I think it would have been wise to offer touch controls.

A popular feature of the last camera was its compact size, and the A6100 is still very light, weighing in at just 396 grams -- a bit more than Canon's rival M50. The shape of the camera, including the smallish grip, also remains the same as before.

I guess that Sony didn't want to mess with that winning formula. However, it would've been nice to have both front and rear dials, like Fujifilm's rival X-A7.

Sony A6100 mirrorless camera review More

All that said, the A6000 had even worse ergonomics and menus. I suspect that many of the novice users who might buy this camera will stick to the automatic modes and treat it more like a smartphone.

The display, at least, tilts up and around, so you can use it for selfies or vlogging -- though I'd rather it had a fully articulating screen like Fujifilm's X-A7 or X-T200. Plus, the A6100 has a few issues around vlogging, so more on that in a bit.

The electronic viewfinder (EVF) is very basic with just a 1.44-million dot LCD display, the same as before. Still, it does the job, and some models in its price range, like the X-A7, have no EVF at all.

The A6100 has the same battery as before, too. However, the camera as a whole is much more efficient, so you can get a very respectable 420 shots per charge, compared to 360 on the A6000. I was able to shoot video for about two hours on a charge, which is also very good for this category.

As for the memory situation, the A6100 still just has a single UHS-I card slot. As such, you'll have no backup if the card fails and will see long buffering times after shooting in bursts. That said, the A6100's main rivals in this category don't support the more capable UHS-II card standard either.

Lenses are an important consideration when buying a camera, and Sony has a great APS-C mirrorless lens lineup, right next to Fujifilm. By contrast, Canon's M-series APS-C mirrorless lens selection is limited, and the quality of the glass isn't well regarded. If you're thinking of buying the A6100, Sony's 16-50mm is one of the worst kit lenses out there for optics and build quality, so I'd consider splurging for better glass.

Story continues