The Morning After: How Billie Eilish made that Grammy-winning album

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

On the latest tech edition of Sick Sad World, a joint investigation by Motherboard and PCMag dug into Avast's Jumpshot subsidiary. This less-famous arm of the antivirus company collected web browsing data from people running the scanning software -- right down to detailed collections of clicks on particular websites -- and resold it to third parties. Worse, many people using the software had no idea what they'd opted into. So, good morning. How closely did you read the last TOS you agreed to?

-- Richard

Meet DoubleTake.FiLMiC's multi-camera video tech comes to the iPhone 11

Ever since Apple's big mobile launch event, fans have been waiting for the software that will allow them to use all of the iPhone's cameras to record video at once. Just choose which lenses you want to capture footage with (you'll need a Pro model to use both the wide- and ultra-wide rear cameras at the same time), set focus and you're ready to go. It can format the various inputs as a split screen or as picture-in-picture. Oh, and did we mention that the DoubleTake app is free?

Where's Scarlett Johansson?Netflix's 'Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045' trailer reignites the CG vs. hand-drawn debate

Take a look for yourself and decide if it's worthy of standing next to the originals.

'This is for all the kids who make music in their bedrooms.'Billie Eilish proved anyone can access Grammy-winning gear

Cherlynn Low recounts how Billie Eilish recorded her multiple-Grammy-winning album with equipment that costs a lot less than what's used for most productions of that caliber. According to her brother/producer, FINNEAS, Billie used a pair of $200 Yamaha HS5 nearfield monitors with an H8S subwoofer ($450), a Universal Audio Apollo 8 interface and Apple's Logic Pro X.

The plant will build trucks and SUVs.GM spends $2.2 billion to set up an EV-only plant in Detroit