Every smart device you love will die -- starting with Sonos

Every smart device you own will die -- Sonos was just the start. When the company announced it would retire a slew of 10-year-old devices, like the original Play 5, the consumer backlash was swift. You could see why people were angry: Hardcore Sonos fans could easily spend thousands of dollars filling their homes with smart speakers. Now they all seem like expensive paperweights. It didn't help that people were already angry about the company's Recycle Mode, which can brick devices for good, so recyclers can't even resell them.

Sonos initially planned to end security updates entirely and make it difficult for older gear to work alongside newer products. The company later apologized and said it would try to smooth out the process -- but make no mistake, they're still not long for this world. Here's the thing: The same is true for every single connected device you have. If it talks to the internet or relies on an app, it's only a matter of time until it dies.

This is a pretty stark contrast to how things used to work. If you put together a high-end stereo system in the '70s or '80s, there's a good chance it still works. The same is true for plenty of other gadgets and appliances in your life. It used to be that you could just buy a device and assume it would work for years -- possibly decades -- before something important broke and it couldn't be fixed. You'd never have to worry about a company basically forcing your dishwasher into early retirement. It doesn't cost Frigidaire anything to keep you in clean dishes for a decade. But that's not true for a company that has to maintain an online service and pay developers to update old gear.

As one of the first truly successful smart gadget outfits, Sonos is demonstrating what every single tech company and consumer are going to be forced to wrestle with over the next decade. Hardware evolves and standards change, and after a certain point, it makes more sense to end support and push people on to something new. While that's the cold, hard reality, it's more than understandable that Sonos customers would be annoyed.

Audiophiles expect traditional speakers to last much longer than a mere 10 years. You can still find 20- or even 30-year-old speakers in enthusiast's homes today. Assuming they took care of them, they'll still sound great. The key is that they work over the same copper speaker wiring we've used for decades. The same cannot be said of anything that's connected. Streaming protocols have changed. Audio file formats have changed. Even the ports we use to connect things have changed.

