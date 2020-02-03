Samsung accidentally announced the Galaxy Home Mini's release date

Early today, on its South Korean website, Samsung posted that the Galaxy Home Mini will be released in South Korea on February 12th for 9,00 KRW, approximately $83. The post has since been removed, but it was online long enough to give us a few new details about the Galaxy Home Mini and suggest that rumors the device will arrive in early 2020 could be true.

According to the release, captured by Android Police, the Galaxy Home Mini will support Bixby voice commands. You'll be able to send and receive messages without connecting your smartphone. It will detect emergencies, like fires or leaks, and provide notifications when an appliance isn't working. It will offer some of the sound benefits that the yet-to-arrive Galaxy Home first bragged about, thanks to AKG speakers.

This news lines up with what we've heard and suggests Samsung might announce the smart speaker at its Unpacked event next week. Though, we should remind you that Samsung first announced the bigger Galaxy Home 18 months ago, and the device still isn't available. While we did see the larger Galaxy Home at CES 2019, it wasn't included in Samsung's last Unpacked event, and we're not sure yet if it's in the lineup for next week.