Fujifilm's X100V adds a tilt screen, more resolution and 4K video

At a London event, Fujifilm took the wraps off of the much-leaked X100V, and it packs more power than ever into that famously compact form. It's equipped with the 26.1-megapixel backside illuminated X-Trans 4 CMOS sensor (used in the X-T3 and X-Pro3), along with the latest X-Processor 4, boosting shooting speed, resolution and low-light capability. That's ideal for the street photographers who love this series, but with new video and other powers, it's much more versatile than ever.

Thanks to the new sensor and processor, the X100V can shoot at around 11 fps with continuous AF enabled (20 fps in electronic shutter mode), compared to 8 fps for the last model. At the same time, it brings over the 429-point hybrid phase- and contrast-detect AF system from the X-T3 and X-Pro3. That also means you get face and eye detection and other subject tracking features the X100F lacked (and that are so handy on a street photography camera).

The new sensor demands better optics, so the X100V has a new 23mm f/2.0 fixed lens. Fujifilm said it's designed for "higher resolution, lower distortion and improved close focus performance." At the same time, it's the same size as the old lens and compatible with Fujifilm's existing wide WCL-X100 II and telephoto TCL-X100 II conversion lenses. Fujifilm also boosted the internal neutral density (ND) filter to four stops, up from three, making it easier to shoot in bright sunlight.

Perhaps the greatest boon for street photographers is the new two-way articulating display. It's the same as the one on the X-T3, letting you tilt the screen up and sideways so that you can shoot from the hip both in portrait or landscape mode. (It's hard to believe that the X100F lacked that feature, but then again, it didn't seem to detract from that model's popularity.) It also has a higher resolution 1.62 million dot display, compared to 1.04 million dots on the X100F.

Fujifilm has also improved the hybrid viewfinder a bit. The optical rangefinder-style viewfinder still has a 0.52 magnification factor, but now covers a bit more of the frame. You still get EVF picture-in-picture and an electronic overlay that shows focus peaking, shooting data and more. The biggest improvement is with the EVF, which is now a higher-resolution 3.69 million dot OLED, compared to 2.36 million dots before.

