Sony sets prices for (most of) its latest 4K LED TVs

Jon Fingas
Associate Editor
Sony

You didn't have to wait too long for Sony to start pricing some of its 2020 Android TVs. The electronics giant has started taking pre-orders for its 'entry' X800H 4K LED TVs and their higher-end X950H counterparts. Only two of the flagship X950H models have been listed so far. The relatively small 49-inch set starts at $1,200, while the room-filling 85-inch set will cost you a substantial $5,000. Either set carries some of Sony's nicer tech, including the current-gen Picture Processor X1 Ultimate and local dimming LED backlighting. You can also expect common features like Google Assistant, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. Details for other X950H sizes are coming at a "later date," Sony said.

The X800H lineup is no-frills with 'just' an X1 processor and less advanced LED lighting, but also offers lower pricing and a wider initial selection. It starts at $700 for a 43-inch set, while those who need larger can spring for 49-inch ($750), 55-inch ($1,000), 65-inch ($1,200), 75-inch ($1,800) and 85-inch ($2,700) screens.

Pricing for Sony's 8K and OLED sets will have to wait. These certainly aren't the lowest-priced sets you'll see this year (we'd expect brands like Vizio and TCL to undercut Sony), but they may hit the spot if you want a mid-range display or want a TV that fits well into Google's ecosystem.