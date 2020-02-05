The Morning After: Meet Cadillac's tech-heavy new Escalade

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Good morning! Since there's nothing at all wonky to report with Election 2020 results and incredibly flawed apps that were shoddily included in the primary process, let me point you to your next 4K demo reel. It's from 1896. Yes, that's a bit older than most reference-quality material, but that's just because you haven't seen Denis Shiryaev's neural network-enhanced edition of the 50-second silent film L'Arrivée d'un train en gare de La Ciotat.

Some people, like Engadget video producer Chris Schodt, note that blowing it up to full screen will expose some ugly artifacts caused by the additional processing, but also, some people are haters.

-- Richard

Games are capped at 1080p and 60 fps.NVIDIA's GeForce Now cloud gaming service is live

After seven years of tweaking its delivery systems and gathering beta feedback, NVIDIA has finally unveiled the consumer version of its game-streaming ecosystem. GeForce Now streams games of all sizes to PC, Mac, Android and the NVIDIA Shield, and it works with players' existing libraries on Steam, the Epic Games Store and all other digital platforms.

A free option allows folks to connect to NVIDIA's servers and play for one hour at a time. After an hour, these players will need to reconnect and potentially wait for a spot to open up on the servers. In the paid tier, players go to the front of the line when logging on, they'll stay online for up to six hours and get access to RTX hardware.

And release dates for some highly anticipated shows.Disney+ has 28.6 million subscribers so far

In Disney's first earnings report since the launch of Disney+, the company announced how many people have signed up for its streaming service. As of Monday, the number is 28.6 million, which CEO Bob Iger said he doesn't expect to change significantly until this fall. That's when October's The Mandalorian season two arrives, as well as MCU-spinoff shows Falcon and the Winter Soldier (August) and Wandavision (December).

It's OK, though, they apologized.Google Photos bug sent private videos to strangers

If you used Google Takeout to back up your Photos files from November 21st to 25th, 2019, a stranger out there may have a copy of your videos. During that period, the email reads, "some videos in Google Photos were incorrectly exported to unrelated users' archives." That means someone out there may have a copy of your (hopefully wholesome) videos, and you may have a copy of someone else's, as well.