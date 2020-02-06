Google Maps for iOS and Android is getting a makeover

Google Maps was launched 15 years ago this week (in beta, of course). Not surprisingly, Google is using this as an opportunity to launch a few new updates to its massive mapping service. For starters, Maps has a new icon, a four-color take on the location "pin" that has been part of Google Maps for years now. More meaningful to users though are some changes to the Google Maps app that make it a bit simpler and smarter.

The main thing you'll notice in the app is a five-icon navigation system down at the bottom of the screen, like so many apps have now. There are two new tabs: saved, which pulls up all the lists and locations you've bookmarked, and contribute, which prompts you to add photos and reviews to places you may have visited. With this change, Google also got rid of the old "hamburger" menu where a lot of these features were previously hidden. Given how robust the Google Maps list features are, I'm definitely glad to have easy access to them from anywhere in the app.

There are a few new features crowdsourced from Maps users that'll show up when you're looking at transit directions, as well. For a while now, you've been able to see specific transit lines in many cities as well as estimated arrival times and some info on how crowded a train or bus might be. Google is expanding the info that you'll be able to see by adding details shared by other passengers, including temperature, accessibility, whether there's security onboard or a women's only car and how many cars a train has. Google will gather this info by asking Maps users to contribute details from their trips, something it already does to get data on how crowded trains are. It'll take a bit before Google has enough info to populate all these attributes for all available transit systems, of course, but it's something to keep an eye out for.

