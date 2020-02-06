The Morning After: Microsoft's Windows 10 search problem

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Ever since Windows 10 debuted, people have taken issue with its push to connect everything to Microsoft's cloud services. Generally, the tradeoff feels worthwhile when I'm using the OS, but yesterday morning, an unspecified server issue turned the search box -- the same one used to find local files when I need them -- into a useless blank area.

Despite taking a crucial feature out of service for a few hours, Microsoft only said that the problem was server-side and advised rebooting. Particularly cautious users are editing the registry to pry Bing links out of their local search, and I can't say I blame them after this episode. Microsoft owes users a better explanation than this and should make sure it's impossible for offline features to get taken out when the cloud is having an issue.

-- Richard

Change is good.15 years in, Google Maps is getting a whole new look

Google Maps launched 15 years ago this week (in beta, of course). Not surprisingly, Google is using this as an opportunity to launch a few updates to its massive mapping service. That includes a new icon plus a navigation system at the bottom of the app that eliminates the old "hamburger" button menu you're probably familiar with. The Live View feature that lets you use your phone's camera to get augmented reality directions is also upgraded, and now it can tell you exactly how far away things are. There are other new features, too, check them all out here before they start rolling out on Android and iOS.

Whoops.Samsung's next Galaxy S phone is definitely, definitely going to be called the S20

There's been no shortage of leaks regarding Samsung's plans for next week's Unpacked event. And the latest is from Samsung itself, confirming we'll be seeing the Galaxy S20, not the S11. Is it because it fits the year? Is it because we're already on the iPhone 11? Is it because models numbered in tens are easier to remember? Expect to hear everything we know, all in one easy-to-digest story, soon.

Surface creator Panos Panay will lead the unified Windows + Devices unit.Microsoft is merging its Windows and hardware teams