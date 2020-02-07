These six essential auto accessories are all on sale

Any lover of the open road (or even a more reluctant commuter) knows that having reliable accessories in your car is almost just as important as having a great car to begin with. If you're looking to be safer and more comfortable in your car this year, check out this list of must-have accessories—ranging from chargers and battery packs to dash cams and safety disks.
1. myGEKOgear Orbit 530 1296p W-Fi Dashcam with Sony Night Vision Sensor
MSRP: $150 | Sale Price: $110 (26 percent off)
Capture everything that happens on the road (even at night) with this HD dash-cam that comes with a built-in night vision sensor. Featuring a 150-degree wide angle lens, this discrete cam also comes loaded with WiFi functionality to make it easy to transfer your footage directly to your smartphone or laptop.
2. 1TAC Roadside LED Safety Disc
MSRP: $40 | Sale Price: $36 (10 percent off)
Keep yourself safe when you encounter problems on the road with this super-bright LED safety disk. Unlike most safety disks that offer subpar battery life and poor weatherproofing, this disk features a long-lasting battery and a full waterproof design, along with a light that can be seen from more than 5,000 feet away.
3. CHOETECH Air Vent Fast Wireless Qi-Certified Car Charger
MSRP: $41 | Sale Price: $24 (41 percent off)
The wireless charging revolution has finally made its way to your vehicle, thanks to this Qi-certified wireless car charger that will allow you to keep your devices powered up without any wire clutter. You'll be able to charge your gadgets with up to 10 watts of power, and there's over-charging protection to keep them safe.
MSRP: $50 | Sale Price: $15 (70 percent off)
Diagnose car problems before they escalate into something worse with this wireless car scanner. With the ability to interpret over 3,000 code definitions from most car manufacturers, this scanner uses a WiFi connection to transmit any potential problems to your devices before it's too late.
5. JunoJumper PRO 18,000mAh Battery Pack
MSRP: $190 | Sale Price: $175 (7 percent off)
This massive 18,000mAh battery pack can charge just about anything—from smartphones to cars and even trucks—thanks to a variety of outputs and a super-high capacity. It also comes with an integrated LED flashlight that can be used for emergencies.
6. FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera
MSRP: $199 | Sale Price: $159 (20 percent off)
The FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera is perfect for any car with a truly 100% wireless aftermarket option for upgrading your vehicle with a front and/or rear camera with a live stream video right to your phone. Designed for the everyday car driver, the affordable FenSens installs just like any license plate frame in less than 5 minutes.
