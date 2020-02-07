These six essential auto accessories are all on sale

Any lover of the open road (or even a more reluctant commuter) knows that having reliable accessories in your car is almost just as important as having a great car to begin with. If you're looking to be safer and more comfortable in your car this year, check out this list of must-have accessories—ranging from chargers and battery packs to dash cams and safety disks.

1. myGEKOgear Orbit 530 1296p W-Fi Dashcam with Sony Night Vision Sensor

stack More

MSRP: $150 | Sale Price: $110 (26 percent off)

Capture everything that happens on the road (even at night) with this HD dash-cam that comes with a built-in night vision sensor. Featuring a 150-degree wide angle lens, this discrete cam also comes loaded with WiFi functionality to make it easy to transfer your footage directly to your smartphone or laptop.

2. 1TAC Roadside LED Safety Disc

stack More

MSRP: $40 | Sale Price: $36 (10 percent off)

Keep yourself safe when you encounter problems on the road with this super-bright LED safety disk. Unlike most safety disks that offer subpar battery life and poor weatherproofing, this disk features a long-lasting battery and a full waterproof design, along with a light that can be seen from more than 5,000 feet away.

3. CHOETECH Air Vent Fast Wireless Qi-Certified Car Charger

stack More

MSRP: $41 | Sale Price: $24 (41 percent off)

Story continues