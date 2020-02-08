The Morning After: A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sneak peek

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Why wait until Tuesday to find out what Samsung will unveil? A tipster sent us these pictures of what appears to be Samsung's next foldable phone. The Galaxy Z Flip has appeared in earlier leaks, but these are the clearest real-world shots we've seen. Other than that, if you look below we have Friday's other major stories plus some highlights from all of last week.

Samsung's Unpacked event will take place ahead of MWC 2020 -- probably a good thing, considering how companies like NVIDIA, Ericsson and LG have already dropped out of the mobile show because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. I'll wait to find out how much it costs before I get too excited, but the extra-tall device could be cheaper and easier to handle than the Razr. I gotta admit, I'm not worried about the midrange specs, dual-lens camera or what its external display can show -- I just want to go back to hanging up on calls by flipping my phone closed. I miss it so much.

-- Richard

It's not just an app problem.The Engadget Podcast: How tech (and humans) failed the Iowa caucus

This week on the Engadget Podcast, Devindra and Cherlynn chat about what exactly went wrong for Iowa's Democratic Party. The mysterious app from an unknown progressive tech firm was mostly to blame, but it was also helped by some good old fashioned human error. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Pocket Casts or Stitcher.

Roll some more of that test rack footage.How reliable is the Motorola Razr, really?

The other day, CNET strapped Motorola's new flexible handset into a test bench and experienced issues after about 27,000 folds. That's fewer times than you might expect to open and close the $1,500 handset in one year. Now, Motorola has responded with footage of its own and some explanations about why the other test might not reflect real-world use. The new Razr only just went on sale, so we don't have extended experiences to draw on yet, but hopefully, this goes over better than Samsung's first Galaxy Fold attempt.

Looking for a new show to binge-watch this weekend? All nine episodes are available now.Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest is 'Silicon Valley' but for game devs