LG's big phone this spring may be the V60, not the G9

For the longest time, LG's phone releases ran like clockwork: you could expect a G series phone around Mobile World Congress in late February, while V series devices would appear either in the fall or when LG had some big new feature to promote. It appears to be shaking things up this year, however. Well-known leaker Evan Blass has posted promotional images suggesting that the phone previously thought to be the G9 is actually the V60 ThinQ, which would 'bump' the G series as the spring flagship device. It'd have the loaded specs you'd expect, including four rear cameras, four mics, a headphone jack and a beefy 5,000mAh battery.

Earlier rumors had the phone leaping to a larger screen between 6.7 and 6.9 inches, with the selfie camera in a (fairly tiny) notch at the front. It's expected to use a Snapdragon 865 under the hood with 5G variants highly likely, although the G8's touch-free gestures might not make an appearance.

You won't see the V60 at MWC proper when LG has pulled out of the show over coronavirus concerns, although we wouldn't rule out a separate announcement around the same time. The real question may be what happens to the G series. Android Police's David Ruddock heard from sources in January that the G line could be "effectively phased out" while the V series regularly competes against Samsung's Galaxy S range. LG is determined to turn around its failing phone business, and it might sacrifice the G series to make that happen.