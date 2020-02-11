U.S. Markets closed

The Galaxy S20+ vs. the competition: A bigger screen and more lenses

Kris Naudus
Buyer's Guide Editor
Samsung

Of the three Galaxy S phones introduced today, the middle "plus" edition is probably the one that most of you will end up buying. It's got a quad camera setup, up to 512 GB of storage and an expansive 6.7-inch screen. But it's not the only large flagship phone out there, especially now that Apple's sized up with the Pro Max. We've lined up some of the more notable competition in a handy table for you, though you'll have to wait for our full review to get the final verdict.


Galaxy S20+ Pixel 4 XL iPhone 11 Pro Max OnePlus 7 Pro
Pricing Starts at $1,199 $799 / $899 $1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449 $669 / $699 / $749
Dimensions 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm (6.37 x 2.9 x 0.31 inches) 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm (6.3 x 3 x 0.3 inches) 158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches) 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm (6.4 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches)
Weight 186g (6.56 ounces) 193g (6.81 ounces) 226g (7.97 ounces) 206g (7.27 ounces)
Screen size 6.7 inches (170.18 mm) 6.3 inches (160 mm) 6.5 inches (165.1 mm) 6.67 inches (169.41 mm)
Screen resolution 3,040 x 1,440 (525 ppi) 3,200 x 1,800 (537 ppi) 2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi) 3,120 x 1,440 (516 ppi)
Screen type Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Flexible OLED Super Retina XDR OLED Fluid AMOLED
Battery 4,500 mAh 3,700 mAh 3,969 mAh 4,000 mAh
Internal storage 128 / 512 GB 64 / 128 GB 64 / 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 GB
External storage micro SD None None None
Rear camera(s) Quad cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0
ToF



 Dual cameras:
Standard, 12.2MP, f/1.7
Telephoto, 16MP, f/2.4

 Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0


 Three cameras:
Main, 48MP, f/1.6, 0.8μm pixel size
Ultra wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.4
Front camera(s) 10MP, f/2.2 8MP, f/2.0 12MP, f/2.2 16MP, f/2.0
Video capture 8K 4K at 30 fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps
SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A13 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
CPU 2.7 GHz octa-core 2.84 GHz octa-core 2.66 GHz hexa-core 2.84 GHz octa-core
GPU ARM Mali-G76 MP12 Adreno 640 unnamed quad-core Adreno 640
RAM 12 GB 6 GB 4 GB 6 / 8 / 12 GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
Operating system Android 10 Android 10 iOS 13 Android 9.0
Other features USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging USB-C

Follow all the latest news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event here!