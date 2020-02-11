The Morning After: The last Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and S20 leaks

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

Today, Samsung will reveal a few mobile devices well ahead of the MWC show, which is quickly racking up cancellations due to coronavirus fears. We've seen plenty of leaks, including a few from Samsung itself, so phones like the Galaxy Z Flip and S20 are as confirmed for unveiling as you'll get.

Like most of you, I'm still skeptical about foldable devices, but there's a lot more than just those in store. We have a full rundown of what to expect available, here, so you can read through it and get ready for the event at 2 PM ET.

Tell us what you want to know about this foldable phone.Our Motorola Razr review is in progress

Chris Velazco has only had the Motorola Razr for about four days, and he'll need some more quality time to give it a thorough review. So in the meantime, let us know what you're interested in finding out about this new phone and its flexible flip screen -- other than the durability of its hinge.

Apple keyboards make the Oscar-winning director 'want to go back to PCs.'Oscar-winning screenwriter Taika Waititi dunks on Apple's keyboards

Taika Waititi, winning a trophy for best adapted screenplay, started issuing demands of his favorite technology company shortly after leaving the stage. When asked by reporters about the forthcoming Writers Guild of America negotiations, the director focused his ire on Apple. Specifically, its keyboards, which the director says are "impossible to write on."

"They've gotten worse," said Waititi, "it makes me want to go back to PCs."

Bioware is cutting off-seasonal refreshes while it reinvents the game.'Anthem' is about to change completely