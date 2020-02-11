Here's everything Samsung announced at its Galaxy S20 event

After weeks of leaks, Samsung officially revealed its Galaxy S20 series at its Unpacked event today. The company also shared its next attempt at a foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, and had a lot to say about its new camera tech.

Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

If you've been looking for more 5G support and improved camera performance, the Galaxy S20 series might be for you. The lineup includes three models (the 6.2-inch S20, 6.7-inch S20+ and the 6.9-inch S20 Ultra). Each will support "lightning fast 5G" -- though Samsung will offer a 4G version in some countries.

The S20 has a triple camera setup on its rear, and the S20+ and S20 Ultra have an additional depth sensor. The cameras include a 12-megapixel "Ultra Wide" option with a 120-degree field of view, a 12MP sensor with a 79-degree field of view and f/1.8 aperature, plus a 64MP telephoto with an aperture of f/2.0. All three phones use a combination of 3x hybrid optic zoom and software to allow a 30x zoom on the S20 and S20+ and a 100x zoom on the Ultra.

The Galaxy S20 models feature panels that run at 120hz, at 1080p, and you can tweak the refresh rate to find a speed and resolution balance that works for you.

The phones will be available March 6th starting at $999. The S20+ will cost $1,199, and the S20 Ultra will set you back $1,399.

Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung's next attempt at a foldable phone is the Galaxy Z Flip, which looks an awful lot like Motorola's recently-revived Razr. The phone has a giant 6.7-inch screen when it's open and a three-stop hinge, which allows it to open at three different angles, rather than open and closed.

