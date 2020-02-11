Samsung Galaxy S20 series hands-on: 5G across the board (sort of)

If you were planning to buy a premium Android smartphone this year, you can rest easy knowing they'll all come with more or less the same things. A speedy, new chipset with gobs of RAM? Yep. An at least mildly tweaked build of Android 10? Sure. A few too many cameras? You get the idea. Samsung understands this all too well, which explains why it's leaning so hard into the whole "age of experience" angle it first laid out at CES this year -- as far as the company is concerned, a device's true value doesn't lie in just the hardware; it's in the things that hardware allows you to do. Suffice to say, the $999 Galaxy S20, $1,199 S20+ and $1,399 S20 Ultra allow you to do a lot.

We got to spend a little hands-on time with all three devices ahead of today's launch event, and as usual they made some strong first impressions. Sure, in many ways, they don't stray too far from Samsung's proven flagship formula, and some people simply won't find enough value here to warrant an upgrade. If you've been itching for more 5G support, though, or if camera performance is high on your list of priorities, these new smartphones just might be must-haves. Emphasis on "might."





The basics

About this time every year, I play with Samsung's new stuff and say something along the lines of "these devices represent the company at the top of its smartphone-making game." It's a bit trite now, but still undeniable: The Galaxy S20 series feels impeccably well-made. With the exception of the Ultra (which I'll get to in a bit), the S20s are surprisingly light, too -- no small feat considering the components involved. The standard S20 packs a 4,000mAh battery and a 6.2-inch screen that runs at resolutions as high as Quad HD+, while the larger S20+ has a 4,500mAh battery and a 6.7-inch display.

These screens, by the way, are just fantastic. (I'm sure you're shocked to hear that about the reigning champion of smartphone displays.) These are Dynamic AMOLED panels, just like last year, but the camera cutouts are now even smaller and center aligned instead of off in a corner. You can expect the usual sumptuous colors and deep blacks that Samsung's screens are known for, and HDR10+ support is a plus, but the biggest difference this year is the fact that they can all run at refresh rates as high as 120Hz. (The OnePlus 7 Pro and Pixel 4, by comparison, top out at 90Hz.)

This is, in short, a big deal. For the uninitiated, high refresh rates mean motion on-screen looks very smooth, almost shockingly so compared to traditional displays. Few devices out there right now have screens that update as quickly as this one does, and most of them are IPS LCDs, so they lack the sort of visual verve that comes with OLED panels. I know it's early in the year and the rest of the industry could follow suit, but for now, Samsung's S20 screens have spoiled me. There is, however, one caveat: You'll only get that super-buttery screen performance if you set the S20's display resolution to Full HD+, or 1080p-ish. Samsung wouldn't explicitly say why, but I have to assume it's because pushing more pixels than that would probably obliterate the battery.

These screens are also the focus of one of Samsung's biggest design changes this year. Rather than curving the displays down the sides of the phones a bit, Samsung essentially left them flat. That's important to note for two reasons. First, the Galaxy S20 series looks ever-so-slightly less striking than before. There's just something cool about screens that curve away from you, which I guess explains why so many companies are going nuts over waterfall displays now. More importantly, this somewhat conventional design means you're much less prone to accidentally touching the screen with the side of your hand. I'm not kidding when I say these errant touches were annoying enough to keep me from using a Samsung phone long-term, and I couldn't be happier for this change.

Story continues