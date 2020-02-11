Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. the competition: The most megapixels

With a screen size just shy of seven inches, it's hard not to just call the Galaxy S20 Ultra a full-fledged tablet. (We never really liked the word "phablet" around here.) Albeit a tablet with a quad rear camera setup containing a 108-megapixel wide-angle shooter. But a big screen and powerful camera aren't all the Ultra has to offer. We've got a rundown of the relevant specs below, especially as compared to some of the other big handsets vying for your attention this spring. Check back later this month for our full review.
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|Galaxy Note 10+
|iPhone 11 Pro Max
|OnePlus 7 Pro
|Pricing
|Starts at $1,399
|$1,099 / $1,199
|$1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449
|$669 / $699 / $749
|Dimensions
|166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm (6.57 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches)
|162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm (6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches)
|158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches)
|162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm (6.4 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches)
|Weight
|220g (7.76 ounces)
|196g (6.91 ounces)
|226g (7.97 ounces)
|206g (7.27 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.9 inches (175.26 mm)
|6.8 inches (172.72 mm)
|6.5 inches (165.1 mm)
|6.67 inches (169.41 mm)
|Screen resolution
|3,040 x 1,440 (511 ppi)
|3,040 x 1,440 (498 ppi)
|2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi)
|3,120 x 1,440 (516 ppi)
|Screen type
|Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|Super Retina XDR OLED
|Fluid AMOLED
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|4,300 mAh
|3,969 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|Internal storage
|128 GB / 512 GB
|256 / 512 GB
|64 / 128 / 256 GB
|128 / 256 GB
|External storage
|micro SD
|micro SD
|None
|None
|Rear camera(s)
|Quad cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2
Wide, 108MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 48MP, f/3.5
ToF
|Quad cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2, 1.0μm pixel size
Wide, 12MP, f/1.5 and 2.4, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.1, 1.0μm pixel size
ToF, VGA
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0
|Three cameras:
Main, 48MP, f/1.6, 0.8μm pixel size
Ultra wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.4
|Front camera(s)
|40MP, f/2.2
|10MP, f/2.2, 1.22μm pixel size
|12MP, f/2.2
|16MP, f/2.0
|Video capture
|8K
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|SoC
|Samsung Exynos 9825
|Samsung Exynos 9825
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|CPU
|2.7 GHz octa-core
|2.7 GHz octa-core
|2.66 GHz hexa-core
|2.84 GHz octa-core
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G76 MP12
|ARM Mali-G76 MP12
|unnamed quad-core
|Adreno 640
|RAM
|12 / 16 GB
|12 GB
|4 GB
|6 / 8 / 12 GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0
|iOS 13
|Android 9.0
|Other features
|IP68 certified, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IP68 certified, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging
|USB-C
Follow all the latest news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event here!