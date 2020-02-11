Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. the competition: The most megapixels

With a screen size just shy of seven inches, it's hard not to just call the Galaxy S20 Ultra a full-fledged tablet. (We never really liked the word "phablet" around here.) Albeit a tablet with a quad rear camera setup containing a 108-megapixel wide-angle shooter. But a big screen and powerful camera aren't all the Ultra has to offer. We've got a rundown of the relevant specs below, especially as compared to some of the other big handsets vying for your attention this spring. Check back later this month for our full review.





Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy Note 10+ iPhone 11 Pro Max OnePlus 7 Pro Pricing Starts at $1,399 $1,099 / $1,199 $1,099 / $1,249 / $1,449 $669 / $699 / $749 Dimensions 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm (6.57 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches) 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm (6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches) 158 x 77.8 x 8.1 mm (6.22 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches) 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm (6.4 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches) Weight 220g (7.76 ounces) 196g (6.91 ounces) 226g (7.97 ounces) 206g (7.27 ounces) Screen size 6.9 inches (175.26 mm) 6.8 inches (172.72 mm) 6.5 inches (165.1 mm) 6.67 inches (169.41 mm) Screen resolution 3,040 x 1,440 (511 ppi) 3,040 x 1,440 (498 ppi) 2,688 x 1,242 (458 ppi) 3,120 x 1,440 (516 ppi) Screen type Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Super Retina XDR OLED Fluid AMOLED Battery 5,000 mAh 4,300 mAh 3,969 mAh 4,000 mAh Internal storage 128 GB / 512 GB 256 / 512 GB 64 / 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 GB External storage micro SD micro SD None None Rear camera(s) Quad cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide, 108MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 48MP, f/3.5

ToF







Quad cameras:

Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2, 1.0μm pixel size

Wide, 12MP, f/1.5 and 2.4, 1.4μm pixel size

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.1, 1.0μm pixel size

ToF, VGA







Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4

Wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0





Three cameras:

Main, 48MP, f/1.6, 0.8μm pixel size

Ultra wide, 16MP, f/2.2

Telephoto, 8MP, f/2.4





Front camera(s) 40MP, f/2.2 10MP, f/2.2, 1.22μm pixel size 12MP, f/2.2 16MP, f/2.0 Video capture 8K 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 Samsung Exynos 9825 Apple A13 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU 2.7 GHz octa-core 2.7 GHz octa-core 2.66 GHz hexa-core 2.84 GHz octa-core GPU ARM Mali-G76 MP12 ARM Mali-G76 MP12 unnamed quad-core Adreno 640 RAM 12 / 16 GB 12 GB 4 GB 6 / 8 / 12 GB WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 iOS 13 Android 9.0 Other features IP68 certified, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IP68 certified, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging USB-C

