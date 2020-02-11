The Galaxy S20 vs. the competition: Pretty in pink (or blue or black)

It's time for a new set of Galaxy S phones, and the most diminutive of this year's trio isn't actually that small thanks to its 6.2-inch screen. In addition to that extra display real estate, the S20 also packs in a trio of rear shooters, 5G and a Samsung-made 2.7 GHz processor. To see how it all stacks up against some of the more "petite" flagship handsets, check out our table below, and be sure to check back for our full review later this month.





Galaxy S20 Pixel 4 iPhone 11 Pro Galaxy Note 10 Pricing Starts at $999 $799 / $899 $999 / $1149 / $1349 $949 / $1,049 Dimensions 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches) 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm (5.8 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches) 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches) 151 x 71.8 x 7.9mm (5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches) Weight 163g (5.75 ounces) 162g (5.71 ounces) 188g (6.63 ounces) 168g (5.93 ounces) Screen size 6.2 inches (157.58 mm) 5.7 inches (144.78 mm) 5.8 inches (147.32 mm) 6.3 inches (160mm) Screen resolution 3,040 x 1,440 (563 ppi) 2,280 x 1,080 (444 ppi) 2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi) 2,280 x 1,080 (401 ppi) Screen type Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Flexible OLED Super Retina XDR OLED Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Battery 4,000 mAh 2,800 mAh 3,046 mAh 3,500 mAh Internal storage 128 GB 64 / 128 GB 64 / 256 / 512 GB 256 GB External storage micro SD None None None Rear camera(s) Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 64MP, f/2.0





Dual cameras:

Standard, 12.2MP, f/1.7

Telephoto, 16MP, f/2.4



Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4

Wide, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0





Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2

Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.1





Front camera(s) 10MP, f/2.2 8MP, f/2.0 12MP, f/2.2 10MP, f/2.2 Video capture 8K 4K at 30 fps 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps SoC Samsung Exynos 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A13 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU 2.7 GHz octa-core 2.84 GHz octa-core 2.65 GHz hexa-core 2.8 GHz octa-core GPU ARM Mali-G76 MP12 Adreno 640 unnamed quad-core Adreno 640 RAM 12 GB 6 GB 4 GB 8 GB WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Dual band, 802.11ac/ax Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 Operating system Android 10 Android 10 iOS 13 Android 9.0 Other features USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging

