The Morning After: Samsung announces four new phones in one day

There are no more leaks left (for now). The Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy S20 Series have been unveiled and... is the Z Flip actually making an interesting case for foldable phones? Instead of simply using the phone to showcase its high-tech screen, Samsung's second attempt is something that I could actually see sitting on a desk, serving as a smart display / selfie machine.

The foldable future starts now.Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on: Razr who?

Now that Samsung has announced its Galaxy Z Flip will go on sale Friday, Chris Velazco couldn't help but compare it to the just-launched Motorola Razr. The Z Flip has more powerful specs, with a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, plus 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus a hole-punch camera in the front. The biggest difference is its batteries add up to 3,300mAh compared to the Razr's smaller 2510mAh cell, and it's about $100 less, at $1,380.

So what do we know so far? Its three-stop hinge is quieter, and the smaller external display is cute, but "feels less than ideal." Also, yes, that screen crease in its glass display is very noticeable. Still, the flex mode that splits up apps on the top and bottom of the Z Flip's screen when it's propped open is interesting, and we're sure there will be more to find out over the next few days.

Samsung had too many new phones.Introducing the Galaxy S20 Ultra: More megapixels, more screen

Not only is there the Galaxy S20 and S20+, the company is also launching a third souped-up variant called the S20 Ultra. It's a monster of a handset with a 6.9-inch screen. The standout feature, though, is its cameras.

It has the same ultra-wide 12-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree field of view as the common-variety S20. But its primary camera is capable of shooting at a full 108 megapixels -- though you're probably better off using it in the default 12-megapixel mode. (This mode uses pixel-binning to combine nine pixels into one at the sensor level.) The Ultra also has a 48-megapixel telephoto lens folded inside the chassis and offers up to 4X optical zoom. With the help of some clever software engineering, the high-resolution sensor and 4x optical zoom, known as the Space Zoom system, can dial in up to 100X hybrid zoom.