The Iowa app debacle is a bad omen for modernizing our elections

The American electoral system is a weird arcane thing. And primary politics even more so. Honestly, I could spend the next 2,000 words trying to explain the caucus process and, chances are, I'd still only be scratching the surface. So, I've got to hand it to the Iowa Democratic Party for managing to make things even more confusing with its half-baked attempt to bring modern technology into the process.

It took the party nearly a week to certify the results and award Pete Buttigieg the most delegates. It's worth noting that most news outlets, including the Associated Press, which usually verifies election results, have so far refused to declare a winner. And now Bernie Sanders' campaign is asking that some precincts be re-canvassed. It's been over a week and this thing shows no signs of ending.

How did we get here?

Well, like so many tragedies, this is a story of good intentions gone awry.

We need to start by going back to 2016. After a narrow loss to Hillary Clinton, the Bernie Sanders campaign and many of his supporters cried foul, citing anecdotal reports of issues at caucus sites and institutional opposition to Bernie's candidacy. This led the DNC to institute new guidelines on tracking and reporting voting results.

So, in an effort to streamline the convoluted caucus process and improve transparency, the state party turned to Shadow, Inc -- a software company dedicated to supporting progressive political movements. But almost from moment one, there were reasons to be concerned.

The app was reportedly developed over just two months, and the party only paid around $60,000 for Shadow to build it.

That would be an insanely small amount of money no matter what -- but especially considering this needed to record and transmit election results to party leaders. It needed to be the technological backbone of our democratic process.

The app was presented to precinct reporters just weeks before the caucuses, and there was no dry run or testing done at scale. And remember: The people working these precincts tallying votes are volunteers; many of them older and maybe not so comfortable with technology.

In short: The Iowa Democratic Party relied on a rush job of an app developed on the cheap that nobody knew how to use.

So, it's no surprise then that things quickly went off the rails last Monday.

