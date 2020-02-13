The Morning After: Mobile World Congress 2020 is officially canceled

Hey, good morning! You look fabulous.

The world's biggest phone show isn't happening -- canceled roughly 10 days before it was meant to start. The coronavirus outbreak has put a stop to the Mobile World Congress 2020. LG, the first major company to cancel, may have started the ball rolling, but by the time companies ranging from Amazon to ZTE had pulled out, organizers GSMA really didn't have a choice. Mere days ago, though, they pretended like they did -- desperate to ensure the multi-million-dollar Barcelona event went ahead, like it has every year since 2006.

Do I think the companies (and MWC) were right to close things down? Yes. It's a WHO emergency, and it was well within their power to stop anything that might spread the virus. I get it. It's bad news for business deals and getting the good word out about 5G, (God knows it needs the help).

And while Apple and Samsung have the influence (and sell enough phones) to have their own independent product launches -- the same can't really be said for LG, Sony, Nokia and many others. While they'll have product briefings and launch livestreams, the halo effect will be less. The headlines, fewer.

In the end, we're talking about Mobile World Congress: A show centered on digital communications. If any show can (should) be able to cope with conference calls, video streams and the rest, shouldn't this be it?

It's over.Essential is shutting down

As a result of the shutdown, Essential says it will no longer have security updates or customer support for the Essential Phone. Additionally, Newton Mail, which Essential acquired when it purchased developer CloudMagic in 2018, will stop working on May 1st. Finally, the company says there's "no clear path" to delivering its tallish Project Gem concept phone.

In the time since Android co-founder Andy Rubin established Essential, articles have detailed an investigation into sexual misconduct that led to him leaving Google with a large settlement payment. Last year, it came to light that he had also parted ways with Playground Global, the venture capital firm he founded after leaving Google, which was also an investor in Essential. The combination of those factors and low sales of the PH-1 probably explain the sudden end to operations.

