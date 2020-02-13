Wacom One review: A great, no-frills drawing tablet for budding artists

The Wacom One is a $400 graphics tablet designed for folks used to editing pictures and video on mobile devices. Teens looking to up their Snapchat game, YouTubers and would-be digital artists who want the functionality of a Cintiq, but at iPad prices. It still has the same baggage as other Wacom devices, more on which later, but at a fraction of the cost.

Because Wacom's newest device is for amateurs, it made sense for an amateur to review it. After all, no professional designer currently using a Cintiq is going to step down to a budget device unless it's truly compelling. Which is why I'm trying it out rather than any of the professional designers on staff, who may see it in a very different light.

At first blush, it's clearly a Wacom tablet, with a generous (some may say chunky) bezel and soft, round edges. The design wants you to rest your forearms on, and over, it on the regular, so it can't be all be razor-sharp edges and jabby corners. It'll never draw coos on your fancy designer's table and Marcel Breuer chair, but it is comfortable to hunch over.

The 13.3-inch, 16:9, 1,920 x 1,080 AHVA display has a matte AG film coating, which makes it feel a bit like a very old Android tablet. It's compatible with Wacom's passive styluses -- not your fingers. However, it does work with third-party devices that use the same tech. That includes digital pencils from Staedtler, Lamy and, amusingly enough, Samsung's S-Pen.

The Wacom One's color gamut -- which is the colors it can display -- is up to 72 percent NTSC / 99 percent sRGB. That's fine for the majority of people who may be doing online publishing and photography work. If you've never heard the terms, then worry not, as I'm mentioning them purely for completeness' sake. If you're working with high-end print or only ever think about Adobe RGB, you're not going to buy this device.

This is very much personal preference, but the matte anti-glare film and the relatively weak backlight (200 nits) grated on me. Weak backlighting is something Wacom does, again, because it expects your head to be close to the screen, but I would have loved to boost it now and again. I'm unique among my colleagues for liking to work in brightly lit rooms with my screen brightness turned fairly high, though.

Wacom One More

Wacom's moving away from shortcut buttons on its drawing devices, and there aren't any here. If you're used to or want key bindings, you'll need to buy a separate $100 Express Key remote. As a digital native, I didn't mind the lack of keys, but did find I had to spend lots of time using keyboard shortcuts to get around.

The only major hardware feature beyond the screen are the legs, which flip out to fix the One at a 19-degree angle. That's the only adjustment you can make, unless, you know, you've got one of those deluxe drawing tables, or buy one of Wacom's fancy stands. You can use the One as a second display for your computer, but with that fixed 19-degree angle, it's not really made for it. Instead, I set it up as a mirrored display and set up the One on a makeshift table beside my standing desk.

Under one of the device's legs, there's a small slot, which houses three replacement nibs for your stylus. As well as the stylus, the Wacom One comes with a single four-way cable, with USB-C to connect to the One, two USB-A (one for power, one for data) and an HDMI-lead to the graphics card. You can either power the slate with a wall connector or with a second USB-A port on your computer. Although, since USB-A is being phased out of most laptops, this may not be a long-term option.

