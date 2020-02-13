Xiaomi's Mi 10 flagships feature 108MP cameras and 30W wireless charging

Xiaomi has unveiled its new flagship devices, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, which feature the 30W wireless charging capability it debuted with the Mi 9 Pro 5G last year. Unlike its predecessor that has 40W wired charging, though, the Mi 10 has 30W wired charging (probably because it's cheaper) and 10W reverse charging capabilities. It's also the second phone series to use the brand new LPDDR5 RAM technology after Samsung's Galaxy S20 -- in fact, Xiaomi will source its RAM chips from Samsung and Micron.

The Mi 10 phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 platform and feature WiFi 6, along with Bluetooth 5 and NFC connections. They have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and ambient sensors on both sides, which can, say, make sure the phone doesn't kick to full brightness when you walk under a lamp post at night.

The non-pro Mi 10's prices begin at 3,999 yuan or about US$570. If you're going for the cheapest configuration, you'll get a phone with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage, as well as a 4,780 mAh battery. Meanwhile, the cheapest Mi 10 Pro has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The model's prices begin at 4,999 yuan (US$720). Although the Pro's 4,500 mAh battery is smaller than its cheaper sibling, it boasts a 108 megapixel camera with 8K capture mode (a feature also found in the Galaxy S20), 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom. It also supports 5G in China.

Xiaomi More

Both phones are now available for pre-order and will ship on February 18th. Aside from its new flagship devices, Xiaomi has also unveiled a few accessories for them: a cooling fan clip for US$18, a fan-cooled wireless charging stand for US$29 and a WiFi 6 router for US$86. Unfortunately, the company didn't mention anything about the Mi Mix Alpha -- its phone with a 180-percent screen-to-body ratio -- which went up for pre-order in December.